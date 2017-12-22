“The Report Global Furniture Wood Coatings Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Furniture Wood Coatings
Furniture wood coatings are used in wooden furniture to achieve aesthetic properties and prevent mechanical, physical, and chemical damage. These coatings are predominantly used in kitchen cabinets, institutional furniture, partitions and fixtures, household furniture, and office furniture. The growth in APAC and increasing demand for green building are the major drivers of the global market. Growing importance for UV-cured coatings, which has low VOC concentration, is expected to boost the market growth.
Technavios analysts forecast the global furniture wood coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global furniture wood coatings market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Furniture Wood Coatings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Akzo Nobel
BASF
The Sherwin-Williams Company
The Dow Chemical Company
PPG Industries
Other prominent vendors
Benjamin Moore
Diamond Vogel
Drywood Coatings
Helios Group – A member of Kansai Paint
IVM Chemicals
Jotun
KAPCI Coatings
Rust-Oleum
Royal DSM
Market driver
Increasing availability of recycled wood
Market challenge
Market challenge
Drawbacks of applications
Market trend
Market trend
Growing importance for UV-cured coatings
Key questions answered in this report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market overview
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by type
Overview: Global furniture wood coatings market by type
Global solvent-borne furniture wood coatings market
Global waterborne furniture wood coatings market
Global radiation-cured furniture wood coatings market
Global powder furniture wood coatings market
PART 07: Market segmentation by geography
Overview: Global furniture wood coatings market by geography
Furniture wood coatings market in APAC
Furniture wood coatings market in EMEA
Furniture wood coatings market in Americas
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
Growing importance for UV-cured coatings
Increasing mergers and acquisitions
Increasing new product development
PART 11: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Key market vendors
Other prominent vendors
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
