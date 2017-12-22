“The Report Global Wind Turbine Nacelle Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Wind Turbine Nacelle

A nacelle is a cover that houses wind turbine components such as gearbox, generator, shaft, and other components. With increasing size of turbine, the cover size of the nacelle has also increased, leading to transportation issues including costs. Typically, nacelles are heavy in weight. This is needed to protect the turbine components from high wind speeds and extreme weather conditions. Innovations in nacelle designs include lightweight, easy to transport, and cost-effective nacelle manufacturing.

Technavios analysts forecast the global wind turbine nacelle market to grow at a CAGR of 6.72% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wind turbine nacelle market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Wind Turbine Nacelle Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Siemens Gamesa

General Electric

Molded Fiber Glass Companies

Suzlon Energy

Vestas

Other prominent vendors

AREVA WIND

AVANTIS Energy Group

Bora Energy

DeWind

ENERCON

EWT

GBT Composites Technology

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

Hexcel

indutch composites technology

Inoxwind

Kemrock Industries And Exports

Leitner

NORDEX

ReGen Powertech

SR Fibreglass Auto

Wind World (India)

Market driver

Increase in rotor diameter

Market challenge

Upcoming wind power technologies

Market trend

Rise in offshore wind installations

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

Wind turbine components

Wind turbine nacelle

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

Global wind turbine nacelle market by application

Global wind turbine nacelle market by onshore

Global wind turbine nacelle market by offshore

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Global wind turbine nacelle market by geography

Wind turbine nacelle market in APAC

Wind turbine nacelle market in EMEA

Wind turbine nacelle market in the Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Rise in offshore wind installations

Decline in LCOE for wind power generation

Rise in investments in renewable energy

PART 11: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

Other prominent vendors

