About Vascular Stents

Vascular stents are used to treat diseases such as coronary artery diseases (CADs) peripheral artery diseases (PADs), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), and stroke. The global vascular stents market is driven by technologically advanced and minimally invasive products. The incidence of diseases associated with vascular stents has been increasing globally, where the blood supply gets obstructed due to the deposition of calcified plaque in coronary arteries that supply blood to the heart muscles or peripheral arteries, which supply blood to the head, arms, stomach, and legs.

Technavios analysts forecast the global vascular stents market to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global vascular stents market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Vascular Stents Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Abbott

Boston Scientific

Cardinal Health

Cook Medical

Medtronic

Other prominent vendors

B. Braun

Biosensors International

BIOTRONIK

Fortimedix Surgical

InspireMD

lepumedical

Meril Life Sciences

MicroPort Scientific

Neovasc

SORIN GROUP

Terumo Medical

W. L. Gore & Associates

Market driver

Increasing burden of vascular diseases

Market challenge

Stringent regulations for product approval

Market trend

Technological advances in stents

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Market overview

Coronary stents

Peripheral vascular stents

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Market overview

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Market scenario

Americas

EMEA

APAC

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

Technological advances in stents

Increase in M&A

Growing number of cath labs

PART 12: Vendor landscape

