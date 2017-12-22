“The Report Global Silicone Elastomers Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Silicone Elastomers

Silicones or polysiloxanes consist of alternating silicone-oxygen backbone, an aromatic group. This made a versatile silicone based-polymer. It is generally classified into elastomer, resins, or fluids based on their molecular weight. Silicone elastomers are mainly cross-linked and need to be vulcanized. They come in different forms, such as open cell foams, solids, thermally conductive, and cell sponges.

Technavios analysts forecast the global silicone elastomers market to grow at a CAGR of 6.52% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global silicone elastomers market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

North America

APAC

Europe

ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Silicone Elastomers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

KCC

Momentive

Shin-Etsu Chemical

The Dow Chemical Company

Wacker Chemie

Other prominent vendors

Bellofram Group of Companies

CHT

ContiTech

ELMET

MESGO

Quantum Silicones

Reiss Manufacturing

Rogers

SIGMA Engineering

Specialty Silicone Products

Stockwell Elastomerics

Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group

Market driver

Increasing demand for hip and knee implants

Market challenge

Stringent clinical and regulatory policies

Market trend

Antimicrobial silicone elastomers

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

Global silicone elastomers market by product type

Global HTV silicone elastomers market

Global LSR silicone elastomers market

Global RTV silicone elastomers market

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Global silicone elastomers market by end-user

Global silicone elastomers market for construction

Global silicone elastomers market for automotive

Global silicone elastomers market for electrical and electronics

Global silicone elastomers market for consumer goods

Global silicone elastomers market for industrial machinery

Global silicone elastomers market for others

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Global silicone elastomers market by geography

Silicone elastomers market in APAC

Silicone elastomers market in Europe

