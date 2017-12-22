The Report Global Sachet Packaging Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Sachet Packaging
Sachets are small sealed flexible bags containing a small amount of powder or liquid, such as tea, coffee, sauces, sugar, shampoo, oil, ketchup, cream, lubricant, and others. Sachets are universally convenient and are becoming popular for virtually any application. The demand for convenient and handy packaging, such as sachet packaging, has expanded the global sachet packaging market. The end-users are looking for a wide range of advanced packaging solutions and are likely to hold a positive impact on the market for sachet packaging during the forecast period.
Technavios analysts forecast the global sachet packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 6.46% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global sachet packaging market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Sachet Packaging Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Amcor
Bemis
Coveris
Mondi
Sealed Air
Other prominent vendors
Constantia Flexibles
Huhtamaki
Clondalkin
Heinrich Ludwig Verpackungen
Market driver
Increased adoption of green packaging and sustainability options
Market challenge
Shortage and rising cost of raw materials
Market trend
Introduction of active packaging emitting sachets
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
Global sachet packaging market by application
Global sachet packaging market by consumer goods
Global sachet packaging market by food industry
Global sachet packaging market by healthcare sector
Global sachet packaging market by industrial use
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global sachet packaging market by geography
Sachet packaging market in APAC
Sachet packaging market in Americas
Sachet packaging market in EMEA
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
Introduction of active packaging emitting sachets
Emergence of algae-based bioplastics
