Latest industry research report on: Global Power Boiler Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts
The objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of type, application, medical condition, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market. This report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments of the key players in terms of market developments, product portfolios, and financials.
A power boiler is an innovative and efficient boiler concept. It is a closed vessel designed to use a wide range of fuel to produce power from heat energy. A power boiler is an enclosed vessel that consists of a heat transfer medium (pipes or tubes for heat exchange) and a heat source (furnace), which allows the heating of water to generate steam. Many vendors offer superior-quality and customized fuel specific boilers to increase the operational efficiency in the power industry.
Technavios analysts forecast the global power boiler market to grow at a CAGR of 3.84% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global power boiler market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Power Boiler Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Amec Foster Wheeler
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
DONGFANG BOILER GROUP
General Electric
Harbin Electric
MITSUBISHI HITACHI POWER SYSTEMS
Other prominent vendors
ANDRITZ
BHEL
BGR Energy Systems
Cethar
Doosan Lentjes
E.ON
F&H Crone B.V.
FORMOSA HEAVY INDUSTRIES
Hangzhou Boiler Group
JFE ENGINEERING
Siemens
Thermax Global
TOSHIBA CORPORATION
Valmet
ZHENGZHOU BOILER
Market driver
Deregulation of the power market
Market challenge
Restrictions on carbon emissions
Market trend
Need for energy efficiency
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
