Global Peripheral Vascular Stents Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants.
About Peripheral Vascular Stents
Peripheral vascular stents are most commonly used in treating conditions called as PVDs. It is crampy leg pain that occurs during walking and exercise. It occurs in individuals aged 65 and above and is the result of atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), which occurs due to scar tissue and cholesterol build up, forming a substance called plaque inside the arteries.
Technavios analysts forecast the global peripheral vascular stents market to grow at a CAGR of 7.96% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global peripheral vascular stents market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Peripheral Vascular Stents Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Boston Scientific
Abbott
Medtronic
Cook
C. R. Bard
BIOTRONIK
Cordis (a Cardinal Health company)
Other prominent vendors
480 Biomedical
Alvimedica
B. Braun Melsungen
Balton
Bentley
Biosensors International Group
ENDOCOR
eucatech
InSitu Technologies
InspireMD
iVascular
KYOTO MEDICAL PLANNING
Meril Life Sciences
optimed
PanMed US
RONTIS
Terumo Medical
Veryan Medical
W. L. Gore & Associates
Market driver
Ubiquity of PAD
Market challenge
Risks and complications associated with peripheral vascular stents
Market trend
Technology caters the pace for advances in stenting
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Peripheral vascular stents
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
PART 06: Five forces analysis
PART 07: Market segmentation by product
Global self-expanding peripheral vascular stents market
Global balloon-expanding peripheral vascular stents market
Global drug-eluting peripheral vascular stents market
PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user
Hospitals
ASCs
Cath labs
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
Peripheral vascular stents market in Americas
Peripheral vascular stents market in EMEA
Peripheral vascular stents market in APAC
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: Market trends
Technology caters the pace for advances in stenting
Emergence of bioabsorbable stents
New product launches and ongoing clinical trials
PART 13: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
