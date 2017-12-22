“The Report Global Peripheral Vascular Stents Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Peripheral Vascular Stents

Peripheral vascular stents are most commonly used in treating conditions called as PVDs. It is crampy leg pain that occurs during walking and exercise. It occurs in individuals aged 65 and above and is the result of atherosclerosis (hardening of the arteries), which occurs due to scar tissue and cholesterol build up, forming a substance called plaque inside the arteries.

Technavios analysts forecast the global peripheral vascular stents market to grow at a CAGR of 7.96% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global peripheral vascular stents market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Peripheral Vascular Stents Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Boston Scientific

Abbott

Medtronic

Cook

C. R. Bard

BIOTRONIK

Cordis (a Cardinal Health company)

Other prominent vendors

480 Biomedical

Alvimedica

B. Braun Melsungen

Balton

Bentley

Biosensors International Group

ENDOCOR

eucatech

InSitu Technologies

InspireMD

iVascular

KYOTO MEDICAL PLANNING

Meril Life Sciences

optimed

PanMed US

RONTIS

Terumo Medical

Veryan Medical

W. L. Gore & Associates

Market driver

Ubiquity of PAD

Market challenge

Risks and complications associated with peripheral vascular stents

Market trend

Technology caters the pace for advances in stenting

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Peripheral vascular stents

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

PART 06: Five forces analysis

PART 07: Market segmentation by product

Global self-expanding peripheral vascular stents market

Global balloon-expanding peripheral vascular stents market

Global drug-eluting peripheral vascular stents market

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user

Hospitals

ASCs

Cath labs

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

Peripheral vascular stents market in Americas

Peripheral vascular stents market in EMEA

Peripheral vascular stents market in APAC

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

Technology caters the pace for advances in stenting

Emergence of bioabsorbable stents

New product launches and ongoing clinical trials

PART 13: Vendor landscape

Competitive scenario

