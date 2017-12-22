“The Report Global Online Home Decor Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Online Home Decor
Home decor products are those that enhance the aesthetic appeal of the house. Home decor products include paintings, frames, posters, wall mirrors, furniture, vases, decorative stickers, and many more. The global online home decor market encompasses three major product segments; home furniture, home furnishing, and other home decorative products.
Technavios analysts forecast the global online home decor market to grow at a CAGR of 19.64% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global online home decor market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
Europe
MEA
Technavio’s report, Global Online Home Decor Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Amazon
Bed Bath & Beyond
Inter IKEA Systems
Wayfair
Other prominent vendors
Ashley Furniture Industries
The Mine
Cabela’s
Carrefour
Costco Wholesale
Herman Miller
Home24
jcp Media
OTTO
Sears Brands
target brands
Tesco.com
Walmart Stores
Market driver
Growing demand for premium furniture
Market challenge
High operational costs
Market trend
Increasing demand for eco-friendly furnishings
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Global furniture market
PART 05: Market landscape
Global online home decor market
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
Global online home decor market by product
Global online home furniture market
Global online home furnishing market
Global online market for other home decorative products
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global online home decor market by geography
Online home decor market in Europe
Online home decor market in Americas
Online home decor market in APAC
Online home decor market in MEA
PART 08: Key leading countries
Global online home decor market
US
Germany
UK
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
