According to a new report Global Network Optimization Services Market, published by KBV research, the Global Network Optimization Services Market size is expected to reach $9.6 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 13.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Professional market holds the largest market share in Global Network Optimization Services Market by Type in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Managed Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.9% during (2017 – 2023).

The North America market holds the largest market share in Global Data Center Network Optimization Services Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023;, growing at a CAGR of 11.3 % during the forecast period.

The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Local Network Optimization Services Market. Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 16.7% during (2017 – 2023) in Global WAN Network Optimization Services Market.

The BFSI market holds the largest market share in Global Network Optimization Services Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 11.7 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market would garner market value of $1,207.1 million by 2023. Additionally, The Retail market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 14.4% during (2017 – 2023).

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Network Optimization Services Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Cisco Systems, Inc., Nokia Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Citrix Systems, Inc., ZTE Corporation, Array Networks Inc., NETSCOUT Systems, Inc.,InfoVista, SolarWinds, Inc., and Riverbed Technology.

Global Network Optimization Services Market Size Segmentation

By Type

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Application

Data Center Optimization

Local Network Optimization

WAN Optimization

RAN Optimization

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premise

By Vertical

BFSI

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Geography

North America Network Optimization Services Market Size

US Network Optimization Services Market Size

Canada Network Optimization Services Market Size

Mexico Network Optimization Services Market Size

Rest of North America Network Optimization Services Market Size

Europe Network Optimization Services Market

Germany Network Optimization Services Market

UK Network Optimization Services Market

France Network Optimization Services Market

Russia Network Optimization Services Market

Spain Network Optimization Services Market

Italy Network Optimization Services Market

Rest of Europe Network Optimization Services Market

Asia Pacific Network Optimization Services Market

China Network Optimization Services Market

Japan Network Optimization Services Market

India Network Optimization Services Market

South Korea Network Optimization Services Market

Singapore Network Optimization Services Market

Malaysia Network Optimization Services Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Network Optimization Services Market

LAMEA Network Optimization Services Market

Brazil Network Optimization Services Market

Argentina Network Optimization Services Market

UAE Network Optimization Services Market

Saudi Arabia Network Optimization Services Market

South Africa Network Optimization Services Market

Nigeria Network Optimization Services Market

Rest of LAMEA Network Optimization Services Market

Companies Profiled

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

ZTE Corporation

Array Networks Inc.

NETSCOUT Systems, Inc.

InfoVista

SolarWinds, Inc.

Riverbed Technology

