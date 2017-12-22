“The Report Global Nanocoatings Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Nanocoatings
Nanocoatings are represented as an interface between the product and environment. It determines the specific properties of a product such as anti-corrosion, self-cleaning, chemical and scratch resistance. In simple terms, nanocoatings are those coatings that are nanostructured. It means their thickness can easily be measured in nanometers. Nanocoatings are being used because of their hydrophobicity, radiation hardness, and corrosion resistance.
Technavios analysts forecast the global nanocoatings market to grow at a CAGR of 25.62% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global nanocoatings market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Nanocoatings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
BASF
Bio-Gate
Buhler
Nanogate
PPG Industries
Other prominent vendors
AdMat Innovations
Cima NanoTech
CG2 NanoCoatings
Cleancorp
Ecological Coatings
Eikos
Inframat
Integran Technologies
Nanofilm
Nanomech
Nanovere Technologies
Nanophase Technologies
P2i
Surfix
Tesla NanoCoatings
Market driver
Application in high-end industries like oil and gas
Market challenge
Huge capital risk involvement
Market trend
Demand in automotive sector
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Global nanocoatings market
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by type
Global nanocoatings market by type
Global antimicrobial nanocoatings market
Global AFP nanocoatings market
Global anti-fouling nanocoatings market
Global easy-to-clean nanocoatings market
Global self-cleaning nanocoatings market
PART 07: Market segmentation by application
Global nanocoatings market by application
Global nanocoatings market in construction industry
Global nanocoatings market in food and packaging industry
Global nanocoatings market in healthcare industry
Global nanocoatings market in electronics and energy industry
Global nanocoatings market in automotive industry
Global nanocoatings market in marine industry
Global nanocoatings market in others industry
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
Global nanocoatings market by geography
