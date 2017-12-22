Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) has been serving as an active source to cater intelligent research report to enlighten both readers and investors. This research study titled “Mobile Phone Accessories Market“

FMI study offers an 11-year forecast for the global mobile phone accessories market between 2015 and 2025. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% during the projected period. The study provides market dynamics and trends in all the seven regions which influence the current nature and future status of the mobile phone accessories market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This Future Market Insights report examines the global mobile phone accessories market for the period 2015–2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights into market trends and opportunities in the mobile phone accessories market across the various regions.

The mobile phone accessories market has grown significantly in recent years due increasing adoption of smartphones and tablets. The continuous decrease of mobile phone prices is also supporting market growth. Escalation in disposable income has transformed consumers’ buying and spending trend especially in urban areas. Adoption of mobile devices by tech savvy youth across the globe is significantly contributing to growth in demand for mobile phone accessories. Increasing Internet penetration has uplifted online retailing trend in the mobile accessories due to convenience of cash on delivery payment option and price discounts and wide variety of products offered by e-retailers. The aforementioned factors are anticipated to catalyze growth of the global mobile phone accessories market over the forecast period.

In the next section, FMI covers the mobile phone accessories market performance in terms of global mobile phone accessories market revenue split to better understand dynamics and trends of the mobile phone accessories market. This section also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints which are influencing the mobile phone accessories market. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model is included in the mobile phone accessories market report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

As highlighted earlier, the global mobile phone accessories market has been segmented on the basis of products into protective case, headphone/earphone, charger, memory card, battery, power bank, portable speaker and others. Furthermore, the market is also segmented by price range into premium, mid and low and on the basis of distribution channel into multi-brand store, single-brand store and online store. Multi-brand store is further sub-segmented into organized store and independent store. The report provides key insights into these segments, sub-segments and categories for a comprehensive understanding of the market.

The next section of the report highlights mobile phone accessories market adoption by region. It provides a market outlook for 2015–2025 and sets the forecast within the context of the mobile phone accessories market ecosystem. This study discusses key regional trends contributing to growth of the global mobile phone accessories market on a worldwide basis and also analyses the extent to which global drivers are influencing the market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa.

All the above sections, by product, distribution channel, price and region, evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects of the mobile phone accessories market for the period 2015–2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year and provide data for the trailing 12 months.

To calculate the mobile phone accessories market size, we have considered revenue generated from the sales of various mobile phone accessories. The forecast presented here assesses total revenue across the mobile phone accessories market. In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the mobile phone accessories market is projected to develop in future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis based on supply side, consumer spending and economic envelope. However, forecasting the market in terms of various mobile phone accessories segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse it on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities across the mobile phone accessories market.

As previously highlighted, the mobile phone accessories market is split into a number of segments and sub-segments. All the mobile phone accessories market segments and sub segments in terms of product type, distribution channel, price range and region are analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends of the mobile phone accessories market.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of key mobile phone accessories market segments, sub-segments and regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the mobile phone accessories market.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth. Future Market Insights developed the mobile phone accessories market Attractiveness Index. The resulting index should help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, mobile phone accessories market competitive landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view, based on categories of provider in the value chain, presence in mobile phone accessories product portfolio and key differentiators. Key categories of providers covered in the report are mobile phone accessories service providers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the mobile phone accessories market value chain. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the mobile phone accessories market. Key competitors covered are BYD Inc., Energizer, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, JVC Corporation, Beats (Apple Inc.), Plantronics Pty Ltd, Sennheiser Electronics GmbH & Co. KG, Bose Corporation, Otterbox, and Griffin Technology.

