Matting agents minimize the gloss of polished surfaces or clear coating films. These are used as additives, which rapidly reduce the gloss of transparent coatings either by the formation of structural surface irregularities that scatters light or by making the material surface less transparent. Matting agents are manufactured from sulfuric acid and sodium silicate. Matting agents are used widely in various coating applications. They are classified into two categories: organic and inorganic.

Technavios analysts forecast the global matting agents market to grow at a CAGR of 5.11% during the period 2017-2021.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's report, Global Matting Agents Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

Key vendors

Baltimore Innovations

Evonik Industries

Huntsman International

PPG Industries

W.R.Grace

Other prominent vendors

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF

BYK

Deuteron

DGL Camel International

DOG Chemie

DOUBLE BOND CHEMICAL IND

Fuji Silysia Chemical

Huber Engineered Materials

Imerys

King Industries

Luan Jietonda Chemical

Michelmans

Micro Powders

Patcham

PQ

Royal DSM

Shamrock Technologies

Shouguang Baote Chemical and Industrial

SureCrete Design Products

The Lubrizol

Thomas Swan

Toyobo

Worlee

Market driver

High demand from paint and coating industry

Market challenge

Fluctuations in raw material prices

Market trend

Increasing development of new applications

