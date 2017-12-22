“The Report Global TV and Radio Subscription Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About TV and Radio Subscription

TV subscription is the service that is delivered (on paying a subscription fee) to the viewer using a cable or over the air. Video and voice services, games, movies, and contents from various demographics are some of the most popular services offered by the TV operators. Digital TV gained prominence after 2000, which gradually decreased the share of the analog cable TV segment. On the other hand, radio subscription is a radio service offered by the radio broadcasters free of cost or on paying a subscription fee. The radio technology uses waves that are a part of the electromagnetic spectrum with frequencies ranging from 3 kHz to 300 GHz.

Technavios analysts forecast the global TV and radio subscription market to grow at a CAGR of 4.50% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global TV and radio subscription market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global TV and Radio Subscription Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Bell Media

CBS

Comcast

Cox Communications

DISH Network

Pandora Radio

Sky

Other prominent vendors

ABC Radio

Altice USA

Amrica Mvil

AT&T

Australian Broadcasting

Bauer Radio

Beasley Broadcast Group

Bell Canada

Bharti Airtel

Bonneville Broadcasting

Buckley Radio

Charter Communications

Com Hem

Communicorp

Consolidated Communications

Cox Radio

CTC Media

Cumulus

Deutsche Telekom

DirecTV

Emmis Communications

Entercom Communications

Global

KPN

Liberty Global

Net Servios de Comunicacao

Orange

SaskTel

SK Telecom

Spotify

Tata Sky

Telefnica

Verizon

Market driver

Growing popularity of multiscreen services

Market challenge

Growing adoption of music streaming services

Market trend

Growing popularity of Internet radio

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Global TV and radio subscription market

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by type

Global TV and radio subscription market by type

Global TV subscription market

Global radio subscription market

PART 07: Market segmentation by platform

Global TV subscription market by platform

Global radio subscription market by platform

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Global TV subscription market by geography

Global radio subscription market by geography

PART 09: Key leading countries

Leading countries in global TV and radio subscription market

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: Market trends

Growing popularity of Internet radio

