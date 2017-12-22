“The Report Global Propionic Acid Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz

About Propionic Acid

Propionic acid is a colorless and oily liquid and has an unpleasant and pungent smell. It is completely miscible with water and can also be separated from water by adding salts. It contains a carboxylic acid group and shows properties similar to carboxylic acid such as the formation of esters, amides, anhydrides, and chloride derivatives. Salts, esters, and anions of propionic acid are known as propionates. In industrial and commercial applications, widely used propionates are sodium propionates and calcium propionates.

Technavios analysts forecast the global propionic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 2.95% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global propionic acid market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Propionic Acid Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

BASF

The Dow Chemical Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Perstorp

Macco Organiques

Other prominent vendors

ADDCON

A.M Food Chemical

BIOMIN Holding

Daicel

Hawkins

KEMIN Industries

Krishna Chemicals

Niacet

OXEA

Penta Manufacturing Company

Market driver

Propionic acid in food preservation

Market challenge

Market challenge

Health hazards due to direct exposure

Market trend

Market trend

Growing consumption of processed and packaged food products

Key questions answered in this report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Global propionic acid market

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

Global propionic acid market by application

Global propionic acid market for animal feed and grain preservatives

Global propionic acid market for sodium and calcium propionate

Global propionic acid market for CAP

Global propionic acid market for other applications

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Global propionic acid market by geography

Propionic acid market in EMEA

Propionic acid market in Americas

Propionic acid market in APAC

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Growing consumption of processed and packaged food products

Increasing demand from pharmaceutical industry

Rising demand for vitamin E

