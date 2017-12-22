“The Report Global Propionic Acid Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz
About Propionic Acid
Propionic acid is a colorless and oily liquid and has an unpleasant and pungent smell. It is completely miscible with water and can also be separated from water by adding salts. It contains a carboxylic acid group and shows properties similar to carboxylic acid such as the formation of esters, amides, anhydrides, and chloride derivatives. Salts, esters, and anions of propionic acid are known as propionates. In industrial and commercial applications, widely used propionates are sodium propionates and calcium propionates.
Technavios analysts forecast the global propionic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 2.95% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global propionic acid market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Propionic Acid Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
BASF
The Dow Chemical Company
Eastman Chemical Company
Perstorp
Macco Organiques
Other prominent vendors
ADDCON
A.M Food Chemical
BIOMIN Holding
Daicel
Hawkins
KEMIN Industries
Krishna Chemicals
Niacet
OXEA
Penta Manufacturing Company
Market driver
Propionic acid in food preservation
Market challenge
Health hazards due to direct exposure
Market trend
Growing consumption of processed and packaged food products
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Global propionic acid market
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
Global propionic acid market by application
Global propionic acid market for animal feed and grain preservatives
Global propionic acid market for sodium and calcium propionate
Global propionic acid market for CAP
Global propionic acid market for other applications
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global propionic acid market by geography
Propionic acid market in EMEA
Propionic acid market in Americas
Propionic acid market in APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
Growing consumption of processed and packaged food products
Increasing demand from pharmaceutical industry
Rising demand for vitamin E
