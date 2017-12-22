“The Report Global Hazardous Environment Waste Handling Robots Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Hazardous Environment Waste Handling Robots
Hazardous environment waste management robots are widely used in chemical and petrochemical plants, mining industry, construction sites, and nuclear plants. The demand for these robots is expected to increase steeply over the forecast period, due to the rapid growth in industrial and commercial building construction, planned nuclear plant set ups in China, Russia, and India, and many nuclear reactor demolition activities in North America and Europe.
Technavios analysts forecast the global hazardous environment waste handling robots market to grow at a CAGR of 16.64% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hazardous environment waste handling robots market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Hazardous Environment Waste Handling Robots Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Brokk
KUKA
OC Robotics
PaR Systems
Market driver
Safety of personnel
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
High initial cost
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Next generation robots
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
Global hazardous environment waste handling robots market
Global hazardous environment waste handling robots in industrial sector
Global hazardous environment waste handling robots in nuclear sector
PART 07: Market segmentation by solution
Global hazardous environment waste handling robots by solution
Global hazardous environment waste handling robots by software
Global hazardous environment waste handling robots by hardware
Global hazardous environment waste handling robots by services
PART 08: Geographic segmentation
Global hazardous environment waste handling robots market
Hazardous environment waste handling robots market in EMEA
Hazardous environment waste handling robots market in Americas
Hazardous environment waste handling robots market in APAC
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
