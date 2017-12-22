“The Report Global Epichlorohydrin Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Epichlorohydrin

Epichlorohydrin is a colorless, toxic epoxide liquid with a pungent smell. It can be manufactured in several ways. The most preferred way of producing epichlorohydrin is by reacting propylene and chlorine through a multistep process using several reactors and separation columns. Another popular way of producing epichlorohydrin is through the conversion of glycerine into dichlorohydrin, followed by its conversion into epichlorohydrin.

Technavios analysts forecast the global epichlorohydrin market to grow at a CAGR of 3.72% during the period 2017-2021.

View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1320842/global-epichlorohydrin-market-research-reports

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global epichlorohydrin market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Epichlorohydrin Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Olin

OSAKA SODA

Shandong Haili Chemical Industry

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemical

The Dow Chemical Company

Vinythai

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1320842

Other prominent vendors

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Formosa Plastics

Hanwha Chemical

Hexion

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group

Kashima Chemical

NAMA Chemicals

Samsung Fine Chemicals

SPOLCHEMIE

Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industries

Triplex

Market driver

Low cost of raw materials and labor

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

Epichlorohydrin manufacturers worldwide face stiff competition from Chinese manufacturers

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

Bio-based methods replacing synthetic methods

For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Send An Enquiry Request @

https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiry/1320842

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Global epichlorohydrin market

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

Global epichlorohydrin market by end-user

Global epichlorohydrin market in paints and coatings segment

Global epichlorohydrin market in electronics and electrical segment

Global epichlorohydrin market in adhesives segment

Global epichlorohydrin market in dyes and pigments segment

Global epichlorohydrin market in textiles segment

Global epichlorohydrin market in water treatment segment

Global epichlorohydrin market in other segments

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Global epichlorohydrin market by geography

Epichlorohydrin market in APAC

Epichlorohydrin market in EMEA

Epichlorohydrin market in Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Bio-based methods replacing synthetic methods

Establishment of new manufacturing plants in China

Growth of epichlorohydrin-based resins in water treatment industry

PART 11: Vendor landscape

About us

MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.

Contact

Mr. Nachiketa

State Tower

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz