Latest industry research report on: Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts
The objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of type, application, medical condition, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market. This report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments of the key players in terms of market developments, product portfolios, and financials.
Radiography is an imaging technology that uses gamma rays and X-rays to penetrate an object. The image generated helps to identify deformities or defects, which are not visible to the naked eye. The object under purview is exposed to radiation waves, and a film or a digital detector is used to capture an image of the object. This image assists the end-user (industry) to identify defects, if any, on the object; darker areas on the image indicate high levels of radiation, whereas lighter areas indicate low levels radiation.
Technavios analysts forecast the global industrial radiography equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 11.07% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial radiography equipment market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Industrial Radiography Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Comet Group
GE Electric (Measurement and Control)
Nikon Metrology
North Star Imaging
Other prominent vendors
3DX-RAY
ADANI
Anritsu
Bosello High Technology
Carestream Health
DURR NDT
Mettler-Toledo International
MATSUSADA PRECISION
VIDISCO
VJ Group
VISION MEDICAID EQUIPMENTS
Werth
Willick Engineering
Market driver
Upgrades of analog X-ray radiography to digital X-ray
Market challenge
High set-up cost
Market trend
Rising demand for portable radiography equipment
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
