Latest industry research report on: Global Functional Additives Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts

The objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of type, application, medical condition, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market. This report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments of the key players in terms of market developments, product portfolios, and financials.

Packaging additives are chemical compounds used in packaging to provide manufacturing and processing performance improvements. They enhance the performance, processability, and the external appearance of the packaging. These additives are added to the packaging material during the polymer melt stage. Packaging additives are broadly classified based on their functionalities into two types: Functional additives and barrier coatings. Barrier coatings are commonly used to provide a physical barrier or an effective moisture barrier and smooth base for the packaging substrate.

Technavios analysts forecast the global functional additives market to grow at a CAGR of 4.27% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global functional additives market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

North America

Europe

ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Functional Additives Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Akzo Nobel

ALTANA

BASF

Clariant

Solvay

Other prominent vendors

ADEKA CORPORATION

Addivant

DuPont

Dynea

Milliken Chemical

PolyOne

SABO

SONGWON

The Valspar Corporation

Market driver

Growing demand from packaging industry

Market challenge

Volatility in raw material prices

Market trend

Growing demand for reverse logistics in packaging

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

