According to a new report Global Automated Test Equipment Market, published by KBV research, the Global Automated Test Equipment Market size is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global Non-Memory Automated Test Equipment Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5 % during the forecast period.

The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Memory Automated Test Equipment Market. Additionally, The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Discrete Automated Test Equipment Market.

The Telecom & IT market holds the largest market share in Global Automated Test Equipment Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.1 % during the forecast period. The Defense market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Consumer Electronics market would garner market value of $640.7 million by 2023.

Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/automated-test-equipment-market/

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Automated Test Equipment Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Aemulus Holdings Bhd., Chroma ATE Inc., Cobham (Aeroflex Inc.), Astronics Corporation, Advantest Corporation, Xcerra Corporation, Teradyne Inc., STAr Technologies Inc. (A subsidiary of Innotech Corporation), Tesec Corporation, and Danaher Corporation.

Global Automated Test Equipment Market Size Segmentation

By Product

Non-Memory ATE

Memory ATE

Discrete ATE

By End User

Automotive

Defense

Telecom & IT

Consumer Electronics

Others

By Geography

North America Automated Test Equipment Market Size

US Automated Test Equipment Market Size

Canada Automated Test Equipment Market Size

Mexico Automated Test Equipment Market Size

Rest of North America Automated Test Equipment Market Size

Europe Automated Test Equipment Market

Germany Automated Test Equipment Market

UK Automated Test Equipment Market

France Automated Test Equipment Market

Russia Automated Test Equipment Market

Spain Automated Test Equipment Market

Italy Automated Test Equipment Market

Rest of Europe Automated Test Equipment Market

Asia Pacific Automated Test Equipment Market

China Automated Test Equipment Market

Japan Automated Test Equipment Market

India Automated Test Equipment Market

South Korea Automated Test Equipment Market

Singapore Automated Test Equipment Market

Malaysia Automated Test Equipment Market

Rest of Asia Pacific Automated Test Equipment Market

LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market

Brazil Automated Test Equipment Market

Argentina Automated Test Equipment Market

UAE Automated Test Equipment Market

Saudi Arabia Automated Test Equipment Market

South Africa Automated Test Equipment Market

Nigeria Automated Test Equipment Market

Rest of LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market

Companies Profiled

Aemulus Holdings Bhd.

Chroma ATE Inc.

Cobham (Aeroflex Inc.)

Astronics Corporation

Advantest Corporation

Xcerra Corporation

Teradyne Inc.

STAr Technologies Inc. (A subsidiary of Innotech Corporation)

Tesec Corporation

Danaher Corporation

