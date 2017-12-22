According to a new report Global Automated Test Equipment Market, published by KBV research, the Global Automated Test Equipment Market size is expected to reach $4.7 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global Non-Memory Automated Test Equipment Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 5 % during the forecast period.
The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Memory Automated Test Equipment Market. Additionally, The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% during (2017 – 2023) in Global Discrete Automated Test Equipment Market.
The Telecom & IT market holds the largest market share in Global Automated Test Equipment Market by End User in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 4.1 % during the forecast period. The Defense market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Consumer Electronics market would garner market value of $640.7 million by 2023.
Full Report: http://kbvresearch.com/automated-test-equipment-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Automated Test Equipment Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Aemulus Holdings Bhd., Chroma ATE Inc., Cobham (Aeroflex Inc.), Astronics Corporation, Advantest Corporation, Xcerra Corporation, Teradyne Inc., STAr Technologies Inc. (A subsidiary of Innotech Corporation), Tesec Corporation, and Danaher Corporation.
Global Automated Test Equipment Market Size Segmentation
By Product
Non-Memory ATE
Memory ATE
Discrete ATE
By End User
Automotive
Defense
Telecom & IT
Consumer Electronics
Others
By Geography
North America Automated Test Equipment Market Size
US Automated Test Equipment Market Size
Canada Automated Test Equipment Market Size
Mexico Automated Test Equipment Market Size
Rest of North America Automated Test Equipment Market Size
Europe Automated Test Equipment Market
Germany Automated Test Equipment Market
UK Automated Test Equipment Market
France Automated Test Equipment Market
Russia Automated Test Equipment Market
Spain Automated Test Equipment Market
Italy Automated Test Equipment Market
Rest of Europe Automated Test Equipment Market
Asia Pacific Automated Test Equipment Market
China Automated Test Equipment Market
Japan Automated Test Equipment Market
India Automated Test Equipment Market
South Korea Automated Test Equipment Market
Singapore Automated Test Equipment Market
Malaysia Automated Test Equipment Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Automated Test Equipment Market
LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market
Brazil Automated Test Equipment Market
Argentina Automated Test Equipment Market
UAE Automated Test Equipment Market
Saudi Arabia Automated Test Equipment Market
South Africa Automated Test Equipment Market
Nigeria Automated Test Equipment Market
Rest of LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market
Companies Profiled
Aemulus Holdings Bhd.
Chroma ATE Inc.
Cobham (Aeroflex Inc.)
Astronics Corporation
Advantest Corporation
Xcerra Corporation
Teradyne Inc.
STAr Technologies Inc. (A subsidiary of Innotech Corporation)
Tesec Corporation
Danaher Corporation
Unique Offerings from KBV Research
Exhaustive coverage of Global Automated Test Equipment Market
Highest number of market tables and figures
Subscription based model available
Guaranteed best price
Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Related Reports:
North America Automated Test Equipment Market (2017-2023)
Europe Automated Test Equipment Market (2017-2023)
Asia Pacific Automated Test Equipment Market (2017-2023)
LAMEA Automated Test Equipment Market (2017-2023)
Recent Comments