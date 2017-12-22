Latest industry research report on: Global Application Delivery Network Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts

An ADN provides application availability, security, visibility, and acceleration. It is a combination of WAN optimization controller (WOC), application delivery controller (ADC), application security equipment, and application gateway. An ADN monitors the web traffic and distributes traffic among all the servers. An ADN acts as a WOC, which reduces the number of bits over the network using caching and compression techniques. Some WOCs are installed on PCs or mobile clients, while others are installed in the data center.

Technavios analysts forecast the global application delivery network market to grow at a CAGR of 11.14% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global application delivery network market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Application Delivery Network Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Citrix Systems

F5 Networks

Radware

Other prominent vendors

A10 Networks

Akamai Technologies

Barracuda Networks

Brocade Communications Systems

Fortinet

HPE

Juniper

Networks

Riverbed Technology

Market driver

Increased adoption of cloud applications

Market challenge

Loss of data packets in the networks

Market trend

High adoption of SaaS applications by enterprises

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

