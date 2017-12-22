Latest industry research report on: Global Application Delivery Network Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts
The objective of this report is to define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of type, application, medical condition, and region. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market. This report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments of the key players in terms of market developments, product portfolios, and financials.
An ADN provides application availability, security, visibility, and acceleration. It is a combination of WAN optimization controller (WOC), application delivery controller (ADC), application security equipment, and application gateway. An ADN monitors the web traffic and distributes traffic among all the servers. An ADN acts as a WOC, which reduces the number of bits over the network using caching and compression techniques. Some WOCs are installed on PCs or mobile clients, while others are installed in the data center.
Technavios analysts forecast the global application delivery network market to grow at a CAGR of 11.14% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global application delivery network market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Application Delivery Network Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Citrix Systems
F5 Networks
Radware
Other prominent vendors
A10 Networks
Akamai Technologies
Barracuda Networks
Brocade Communications Systems
Fortinet
HPE
Juniper
Networks
Riverbed Technology
Market driver
Increased adoption of cloud applications
Market challenge
Loss of data packets in the networks
Market trend
High adoption of SaaS applications by enterprises
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
