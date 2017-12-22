Latest industry research report on: Global Air Cleaner Filters Market : Industry Size, Share, Research, Reviews, Analysis, Strategies, Demand, Growth, Segmentation, Parameters, Forecasts
Air cleaner filters trap particulate matter such as dust, pollen, debris, smoke, and bacteria from the incoming air and make it clean. These filters are extensively used in industries where the air quality is crucial such as the HVAC, automotive, cement, and mining industries. The report focuses on the HVAC, automotive, and industrial applications of air cleaner filters. The HVAC industry accounted for the largest share of the global air cleaner filters market, followed by industrial applications and the automotive industry. The HVAC industry is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.
Technavios analysts forecast the global air cleaner filters market to grow at a CAGR of 5.57% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global air cleaner filters market 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Air Cleaner Filters Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Camfil
CLARCOR Air Filtration
Cummins Filtration
Daikin Industries
Donaldson
Other prominent vendors
3M
ACI Manufacturing
AHI Carrier (Toshiba)
Air Filters
Air Impurities Removal Systems
Air Purification
Airflow Systems
American Air Filter (Flanders)
APC Filtration
Columbus Industries
Delta Filtration
Duraflow Industries
Dyna Filters
E. L. Foust
Emerson Electric
Filpro
Filtertech
Filtration Group
Honeywell International
IQAir
Johnson Controls
K&N Engineering
Koch Filter
MAHLE Filter Systems
MANN+HUMMEL
PARKER HANNIFIN
Precision Filtration Products
Aprilaire (Research Products Corporation)
Sogefi
Systemair
Tex-Air Filters
United Technologies (Carrier)
Universal Air Filter
Market driver
Recovery in automotive industry and the development of next-generation engines
Market challenge
Growing sales of electric vehicles
Market trend
Growing concern over IAQ in buildings
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
