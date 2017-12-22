The time taken for the divorce process to complete depends on each individual and issues in it. Sometimes it can take up to years to end up with divorce. When you don’t have children or if possession of the shared property is less, your divorce proceedings will end up soon without any issues. When coming to contested and uncontested divorce, a contested divorce is liable to take a long time. This is because they will lack agreement in certain aspects such as child custody, the division of debts and assets, payment of child support and payment of spousal support.

In an uncontested divorce, you will have a clear understanding of the process and will not have any disagreement about the key issues. An uncontested divorce can also be called as a simple divorce. Other reasons for contested divorce to take more time can be things related to witnesses, psychiatric experts, guardians and more.

Reasons behind Increased Divorce Timeline

There are various reasons for an increased timeline in the divorce process. When the family court is being piled up with cases it can also lead your case to delay. Being unsure about the assets which you possess, unavailability of spouse for dealing with divorce papers can also affect your divorce timeline. Each type of divorce can take a different timeline. Apart from this, your state policies can also affect such as in some states you may require a period of separation.

In addition to, when there are personal assets involved or when there are businesses, it can also cause the task to be extended. When you meet with the lawyer, you need to ask them about the timeline of your divorce process. Anyhow, it cannot be determined accurately, you can get an overall idea about it. Your process may also get delayed due to the unexpected hurdles which occur in the middle. When you want to save time and money, the only way is the agreement between you and your spouse. When you both don’t have any issues in the division of assets and various other aspects, the procedure ends very soon. To know more details, visit https://divorces.help/long-take-get-divorce/