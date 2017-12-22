Global Female Infertility Diagnosis and Treatment Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2022

Female Infertility Diagnosis and Treatment Market,Size,Share,Market Intelligence,Company Profiles,Market Trends,Strategy,Analysis,Forecast 2015-2022

FEMALE INFERTILITYMARKET INSIGHTS

The global Female Infertility Diagnosis and Treatment Market is estimated to grow with the CAGR of 4.7% during the period 2017-2022. The major factors that are augmenting the growth of the female infertility market are changing life style and increasing IVF market. Furthermore, increasing female geriatric population, rising trend of surrogacy, growing infertility rate among female, new technologies to avoid multiple embryo implants are the also estimated to be the major factors that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market.

Increasing female geriatric population is the key factors driving the growth of the female infertility market across the globe.in the year 2015, overall female population in the world was estimated to be about 3.6 billion, out of which 342 million female across the globe was estimated to be aged 65 years or older. Female geriatric population accounts for 4.8% of the overall world population. The female geriatric population are further estimated to reach 553 million by the year 2030 and 850 million by the year 2050. Female Infertility is the major problem in the female aging more than 35.therefore increasing female geriatric population is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, there are certain factors that are affecting the growth of the market. High cost infertility treatment, low accuracy rate of the treatment and social stigma related to the infertility treatment are the major factors constraints that are hindering the growth of the global Female Infertility Diagnosis and Treatment Market across the globe.

GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS

Global female infertility market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. On the basis of the geography, market is bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to be the leading region in the global infertility market. Increasing female geriatric population in the region, and changing lifestyle is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market in the region. In US about 40 million population is age 65 and older, it is further estimated to reach 72 million by the year 2030 and more than 85 million by the year 2050. Increasing IVF market is also one of the major factor driving the growth of the market in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period 2017-2022. Increasing medical tourism in Asia and increasing geriatric population in China and India are estimated to be the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Competitive Insights

Key players of the female infertility market are Bayer Ag, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Church & Dwight Company Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Coopersurgical Inc, Eli Lilly & Co., Emd Serono Inc, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Genea, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Halotech DNA, Irvine Scientific, Janssen Pharmaceutical, Merck Serono, Novartis International Ag, Origio, Ovascience, Pfizer Inc, and Princeton. In order to survive in the market these players adopt different marketing strategies such as merger, acquisitions, product launch, and geographical expansion so on. For Example: In 2016, Bayer AG acquired Monsanto a US based company in a $66 billion deal.

OMR REPORT COVERS

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Female Infertility Market

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Female Infertility Market

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Female Infertility Market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

CORPORATE OFFICE

Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd

116, Shagun Arcade

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

India- 452010

Email: info@omrglobal.com

Phone No. +91 7314958007

Mobile No.+91 7803040404