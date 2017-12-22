Red Carpet Limousine, the recommended vendor of Giorgio’s, limousine and coach bus provider for Jake’s 58 and OTB, and preferred vendor to some of the largest companies on Long Island, has established itself as one of New York & Long Island’s premier limousine companies, serving the tri-state area and its various airports. Red Carpet Limousine brings you the extra personal service and attention to detail that tends to be lost with other companies. They pride themselves on outstanding service, reliability, and on the impeccable appearance of their vehicles and chauffeurs.

Planning a wedding? Red Carpet Limousine understands how important and special your wedding day is. Their staff will dedicate themselves in making sure you make it to your wedding on time and in style. They make it their number one priority to ensure safety, luxury, class, and reliability for the most memorable day of your life. Any special touches your heart desires can be fulfilled. From a just married sign to a red carpet, they can handle it all. And if that’s not enough, all of their wedding packages include a complimentary bottle of champagne.

If you’re looking to spend a day at some of Long Island’s finest wineries, then look no further. Red Carpet Limousine provides the finest in wine country transportation and wine tours throughout the North Fork of Long Island. Their knowledgeable guides & chauffeurs, combined with their luxurious vehicles have made them the leader of wine & vineyard tours on Long Island.

But that’s not all. From running errands, shopping trips, night on the town, sightseeing tours for your out-of-state relatives, concert transportation, or shows on Broadway, you can count on them for an affordable but stylish way to get around. Red Carpet Limousine can fulfill most special requests such as flowers, champagne, balloons, and almost any bottled beverage that comes to mind. Their only goal is to make sure you’re stress-free while you’re doing the things you enjoy doing.

Call them at (631) 828-8464 or email them at info@redcarpetlimony.com the next time you’re in need of a limousine, party bus, or coach bus.

Contact Information

Red Carpet Limousine

427 Route 25A, Suite 4, Rocky Point, NY 11778

Phone: – (631) 828-8464

Email: – info@redcarpetlimony.com

Website: – http://redcarpetlimony.com/