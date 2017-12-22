Global Cardiac Ablation Market Research and Forecast 2017-2022

Cardiac Ablation Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2017-2022

CARDIAC ABLATION MARKET INSIGHTS

Cardiac ablation is the process that is used for the treatment of heart rhythm problems. Cardiac ablation destroys the tissues in heart that triggers abnormal heart rhythm. Cardiac ablation generally uses catheters, which are inserted through arteries or vein in the body to deliver energy in heart to modify the tissue that causes arrhythmia. Cardiac ablation can also be performed via open heart surgery, however it is often done using catheters, which makes the procedure less invasive and reduces the recovery time. Although the procedure mainly depends upon the physical condition and malaise faced by patient. Cardiac ablation is widely used in the treatment of arrhythmias, atrial fibrillation, Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome, tachycardia, atrial flutter etc. these are the major application of cardiac ablation that is augmenting the demand of the procedure. The global cardiac ablation market is anticipated to grow with the CAGR of 12.6% during 2017-2022. Increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases are estimated to be the major factors that are augmenting the growth of the cardiac ablation market. Moreover, technological advancement in cardiac ablation and rise in the adoption of minimally invasive procedures with better medical imaging are also estimated to drive the growth of the cardiac ablation market. However, high cost containment measures taken by governments and changing healthcare reform in United States are estimated to be the major constraints in the growth of the market.

Global cardiac ablation market is studied in detail by segmenting the market on the basis of the crucial criteria such as on the basis of technology, and on the basis of applications. On the basis of technology, cardiac ablation market is further segmented into electrical ablation, microwave ablation, radiofrequency ablation, and ultrasound ablation. Further on the basis of applications, our market is bifurcated into cardiac rhythm management, open surgery and others.

GEOGRAPHY INSIGHTS

Global cardiac ablation market is further studied on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World are major geographical regions in the cardiac ablation market. North America is estimated to account for major share in the global cardiac ablation market owing to high prevalence of cardio vascular diseases in the region. Further well established healthcare infrastructure are also estimated to back the growth of the market in the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period owing to increasing healthcare expenditure in the region and rising geriatric population across the region.

Competitive Insights

Key players of the cardiac ablation market are AblaCor, Advanced Cardiac Therapeutics, Alcon Laboratories Inc., AngioDynamics, Atricure Inc., Baren-Boym, Bioscience Webster, Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Covidien, Ethicon, Huainan Aofu Surgical Instruments, Medsphere, Medtronic Plc, Mount Sinai Corp., Olympus Corporation, St. Jude Medical Inc., ZenoMed and so on.

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Global Cardiac Ablation Market

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Cardiac Ablation Market

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Cardiac Ablation Market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

