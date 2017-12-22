Global Blood Collection Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

BLOOD COLLECTION MARKET INSIGHTS

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2016-2021, owing to increasing number of patients with chronic diseases that lead to higher number of surgeries. Rising cases of accidents are also responsible for growth of blood collection market. However, risks of acquiring infections due to unhygienic blood transfusion process and stringent regulatory scenario are expected to dampen market growth during the forecasted period. Implementation of innovative techniques such as RFID in blood transfusion and storage processes present great opportunities for the market to grow during the forecasted period.

North America dominates the market due to increasing incidences of contagious diseases and lifestyle induced diseases. Sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and rapid adoption of advanced technologies are some of the major factors fuelling market growth in this region. However, APAC is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to increasing rate of disease prevalence that leads to rise in blood inventory management. Economic development of countries such as China, India, Japan and South Korea also contribute in rising healthcare expenditure, thus boosting the market.

The key players in the global Blood Collection market profiled in this report include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Nipro Medical Corporation, Terumo Corporation,

Argon, Covidien, Cr Bard, Ecolab, FL Medical, Greiner Holding Ag, Haemonetics Corporation, Medtronic, Qiagen and Sarstedt Ag & Co.

The market is segmented by product, applications, end users and geography. The market segmentation on the basis of product include blood collection needles and syringes, blood collection tubes, blood lancets, blood bags, vials, and other blood collection equipments . On the basis of applications, the market is segregated into infectious and non infectious diseases diagnostics. Segmentation on the basis of end users include hospitals, diagnostic centers and laboratories, blood banks and others. The market is segmented on the basis of geography which includes North America, Europe, APAC and RoW.

