Alkyd resins have excellent weathering properties and compatibility with many other polymer coatings. These properties have major applications in traffic paints, concrete floor protective coatings, and industrial coatings. The demand for the market is increasing demand for protective coatings, furniture coatings, and for protecting concrete floor due to increasing industrialization, residential renovations and purchasing power of consumers. Increasing urbanization along with rising per capita disposable income in developed and emerging economies are predicted to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period 2017-2023. High adoption rate along with the increasing number of power plants to meet the need for energy of the ever-growing population. Moreover, continuous expansion of the automotive sector as well as shifting manufacturers focus towards protective paints made from Alkyd Resins are estimated to fuel the growth of the market during the review period, 2017-2023. However, growing environmental concern regarding the toxic effect of chemicals used in Alkyd Resin along with the implementation of the strict regulations is predicted to hinder the market growth over the assessment period 2017-2023.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Alkyd Resin Market is categorized on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of the type, the market is bifurcated into short oil, medium oil, long oil, and others. On the basis of the application, the alkyd resin market is categorized into printing ink, architectural coatings, furniture coatings, automotive paints, industrial coatings, and others. On the basis of the region, the market is categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest Alkyd Resin Market majorly from architectural coatings segment followed by North America and Europe owing to increasing construction activities and expanding populace.

Germany, Russia, and Spain are predicted to register a strong growth on account of tremendous demand for automotive paints made from alkyd resin, in Europe.

North America is the fastest growing market and is estimated to grow at the same pace over the forecast period. Improving living standards along with the flourishing growth of furniture manufacturing sector is predicted to contribute to the regional alkyd resin market growth. In the Middle East & Africa, the U.A.E and Saudi Arabia are among the major contributors to the regional market growth due to the expansion of offshore and onshore petrol refining activities In South America, Mexico is expected to register strong growth due to the strong presence of automobile manufacturers.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Global Alkyd Resin Market are BASF SE (Germany), Arkema S.A. (France), Yuen Liang Industrial & Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Synthopol (Germany), Polynt Composites USA Inc. (U.S.), OPC Polymers (U.S.), Nuplex Industries Ltd. (U.S.), Emerald Performance Materials (U.S.), Regent (U.S.), and Brenntag Specialties, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

