The 3D bioprinting market is anticipated to witness an impressive growth rate during the forecasted period. According to analysts’ estimate the 3D bioprinting market is expected to grow impressively with a CAGR of 17.3% during 2016-2021. The pivotal factors contributing in the growth of 3D Bioprinting Market includes rising incidences of life style oriented diseases, massive demand for organ & tissue transplants and improvement in life expectancy rate. Approximately, 17,107 kidney transplants took place in 2014 in the U.S. while the mortality rate is around 13 individuals per day while waiting for a kidney transplant. Limited number of organ donors has also attributed towards the growth of the 3D bioprinting market. According to U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, in every 10 min. an individual is added to the national transplant waiting list. The growth in the waiting list of transplants has created a potential for the 3D bioprinted implants and organs.

Technological advancements and integration of IT in the healthcare sector and enhancing R&D efforts for the industry are likely to act as high impact rendering drivers for the global 3D bioprinting market. Increasing geriatric population base is also seen as one of the major booster to the growth within the 3D bioprinting market during the research. According to Helpage.org in 2015, around 12.3% of the global population is of age group 60 and above, which is expected to reach 16.5% by the end of 2030. Emerging medical applications of 3D bioprinting such as drug discovery, consumer product testing, toxicity testing and tissue engineering are anticipated to further drive the growth of the global market positively. However, lack of skilled professionals is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global 3D bioprinting market.

The global 3D bioprinting market can be geographically segregated into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and RoW. In current scenario, North America dominates the global 3D bioprinting market in terms of revenue. In 2014, the region held the market share of around 35%. Rise in life style oriented diseases and growth in geriatric population along with reasonably higher patient disposable income and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure are the key drivers for the regional market. Moreover, extensive research activities are being conducted within the region which is anticipated to be a vital growth factor during the forecasted period. In 2015, at the AHASS (American Heart Association Scientific Sessions), the Wake Forest University of North Carolina presented their research study related to the development of the personalized medication. The pills will be designed as per the biological profile of each patient which includes weight, organ function capacity, race and gender.

Furthermore, APAC region is anticipated to be fastest growing region mainly due to significant adaptation of technological advancements and pioneering presence in the development of healthcare IT. The supportive government initiatives, rising awareness level and increasing foreign investments within the region for the research purpose is anticipated to propel the market growth over the projected period.

The report includes detailed market overview, market determinants, company profiling, sector analysis, market segmentation, geographical analysis, patent analysis, strategic recommendations, key company analysis, key findings, market estimations, market insights, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

Key players of 3D bioprinting market include Cyfuse Biomedical, Organovo Holding Inc., Luxexcel Group BV, BioBots, Aspect Biosystems, Stratasys Ltd., and 3Dynamics Systems. The market palyers are adopting the strategy of tie-ups with universities and research institutes that work on grafting as well as organ regeneration technologies. In 2015, Organovo Holding Inc. participated in Cantor Fitzgerald Inaugural Healthcare Conference with the aim to increase awareness related to their current activities in 3D bioprinting market. The other key strategy which was adopted by market players during 2015 is product launch. In 2015, Biobots Inc. launched its premier 3D bioprinter named BioBot 1. This bioprinter possess the capability of printing functional 3D constructs from living cells.This device is expected to put the 3D bioprinting technology within the hands of more researchers across the globe by considerably lowering the technical expertise as well as cost that is required to operate the similar kind of devices in the past.

