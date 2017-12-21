The report is titled “US Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021) (By Segment – Sports Apparel, Sports Footwear, Sports Equipment -Videogames, Sporting goods and Toys; By Leagues – NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL; By Key Players – Competitive Landscape).”

The report states that the market has witnessed a moderate pace of expansion in the past few years and is expected to continue to rise at a steady growth pace in the next few years. Factors such as the rising popularity of several sports leagues and the mammoth rise in TV viewership for renowned sports events are resulting in the increased demand and consumption of a variety of licensed sports merchandise in the country. The market is also driven due to the vast rise in partnerships between major sports leagues and TV channels, increased demand for sports apparel, and the vast increase in licensed multimedia products such as videogames and software products that are targeting underserved demographics such as children.

The report states that the market is chiefly dominated by popular professional sports leagues owing to massive fan following. In terms of key varieties of licensed sports merchandise being sold in the US market, including sports footwear, sports apparel, toys, sporting goods, videogames, and sports equipment, the segment of sports apparel is presently the leading and most lucrative segment. In the next few years, however, the segment of videogames/software is expected to emerge as the most promising as the segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the report’s forecast period.

This report on the US licensed sports merchandise market presents a detailed executive summary of the market. It also provides a snapshot elaborating on the major development such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and launch of new product varieties in the market, giving a comprehensive account of the overall development scenario of the market. The report also gives an extensive reports of the factors responsible for impeding and stimulating the growth of the market. In addition, the major upcoming opportunities in the US licensed sports merchandise market have also been outlined under this study.

The report also presents a prolific analytical account of the competitive landscape of the US licensed sports merchandise market. The report presents an reports of the recent developments in the market and their impact on the future course of growth of the market, detailed business profiles of some of the leading companies in the market, and an overview of the level of competition. Some of the leading players in the market profiled in the report are Dick’s Sporting Goods, Adidas- Reebok, Nike, VF Corporation, G-III Apparel, Under Armour, Great American Products, New Era Cap, Knight Apparels, and Jarden.

