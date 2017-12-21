In this report, the United States Raised Floor Market 2017 is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:

The West

Southwest

The Middle Atlantic

New England

The South

The Midwest

with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Raised Floor in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).

United States Raised Floor market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Raised Floor sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Kingspan

Haworth

CBI Europe

Polygroup

Jansen

Bathgate Flooring

MERO-TSK

PORCELANOSA

Lenzlinger

Veitchi Flooring

AKDAG S.W.

UNITILE

ASP

Yi-Hui Construction

Changzhou Huatong

Changzhou Huili

Huayi

Maxgrid

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Steel Encapsulated

Calcium Sulphate Board

Aluminum Board

Chipboard Encapsulated

Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Server Room

Commercial Office Space

Nonprofit Management

Others

Table of Contents

United States Raised Floor Market Report 2017

1 Raised Floor Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Raised Floor

1.2 Classification of Raised Floor by Product Category

1.2.1 United States Raised Floor Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 United States Raised Floor Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Steel Encapsulated

1.2.4 Calcium Sulphate Board

1.2.5 Aluminum Board

1.2.6 Chipboard Encapsulated

1.2.7 Others

1.3 United States Raised Floor Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 United States Raised Floor Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Server Room

1.3.3 Commercial Office Space

1.3.4 Nonprofit Management

1.3.5 Others

1.4 United States Raised Floor Market by Region

1.4.1 United States Raised Floor Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 The West Raised Floor Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Southwest Raised Floor Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Raised Floor Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 New England Raised Floor Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 The South Raised Floor Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 The Midwest Raised Floor Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Raised Floor (2012-2022)

1.5.1 United States Raised Floor Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 United States Raised Floor Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 United States Raised Floor Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1 United States Raised Floor Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 United States Raised Floor Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.3 United States Raised Floor Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.4 United States Raised Floor Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.4.1 United States Raised Floor Market Concentration Rate

2.4.2 United States Raised Floor Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers

2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market

2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Raised Floor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

3 United States Raised Floor Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)

3.1 United States Raised Floor Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Raised Floor Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

3.3 United States Raised Floor Price by Region (2012-2017)

4 United States Raised Floor Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.1 United States Raised Floor Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)

4.2 United States Raised Floor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

4.3 United States Raised Floor Price by Type (2012-2017)

4.4 United States Raised Floor Sales Growth Rate by Type (2012-2017)

5 United States Raised Floor Sales (Volume) by Application (2012-2017)

5.1 United States Raised Floor Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Raised Floor Sales Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)

5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6 United States Raised Floor Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

6.1 Kingspan

6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

6.1.2 Raised Floor Product Category, Application and Specification

6.1.2.1 Product A

6.1.2.2 Product B

6.1.3 Kingspan Raised Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.2 Haworth

6.2.2 Raised Floor Product Category, Application and Specification

6.2.2.1 Product A

6.2.2.2 Product B

6.2.3 Haworth Raised Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.3 CBI Europe

6.3.2 Raised Floor Product Category, Application and Specification

6.3.2.1 Product A

6.3.2.2 Product B

6.3.3 CBI Europe Raised Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.4 Polygroup

6.4.2 Raised Floor Product Category, Application and Specification

6.4.2.1 Product A

6.4.2.2 Product B

6.4.3 Polygroup Raised Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.5 Jansen

6.5.2 Raised Floor Product Category, Application and Specification

6.5.2.1 Product A

6.5.2.2 Product B

6.5.3 Jansen Raised Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.6 Bathgate Flooring

6.6.2 Raised Floor Product Category, Application and Specification

6.6.2.1 Product A

6.6.2.2 Product B

6.6.3 Bathgate Flooring Raised Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.7 MERO-TSK

6.7.2 Raised Floor Product Category, Application and Specification

6.7.2.1 Product A

6.7.2.2 Product B

6.7.3 MERO-TSK Raised Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.8 PORCELANOSA

6.8.2 Raised Floor Product Category, Application and Specification

6.8.2.1 Product A

6.8.2.2 Product B

6.8.3 PORCELANOSA Raised Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.9 Lenzlinger

6.9.2 Raised Floor Product Category, Application and Specification

6.9.2.1 Product A

6.9.2.2 Product B

6.9.3 Lenzlinger Raised Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.10 Veitchi Flooring

6.10.2 Raised Floor Product Category, Application and Specification

6.10.2.1 Product A

6.10.2.2 Product B

6.10.3 Veitchi Flooring Raised Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

6.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

6.11 AKDAG S.W.

6.12 UNITILE

6.13 ASP

6.14 Yi-Hui Construction

6.15 Changzhou Huatong

6.16 Changzhou Huili

6.17 Huayi

6.18 Maxgrid

7 Raised Floor Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Raised Floor Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Raised Floor

8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

8.1 Raised Floor Industrial Chain Analysis

8.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

8.3 Raw Materials Sources of Raised Floor Major Manufacturers in 2016

8.4 Downstream Buyers

9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

9.2 Market Positioning

9.2.1 Pricing Strategy

9.2.2 Brand Strategy

9.2.3 Target Client

9.3 Distributors/Traders List

10 Market Effect Factors Analysis

10.1 Technology Progress/Risk

10.1.1 Substitutes Threat

10.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

10.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

10.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

11 United States Raised Floor Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2017-2022)

11.1 United States Raised Floor Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)

11.2 United States Raised Floor Sales Volume Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

11.3 United States Raised Floor Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

11.4 United States Raised Floor Sales Volume Forecast by Region (2017-2022)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Appendix

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

