In this report, the United States Raised Access Computer Floor Market 2017 is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report splits the United States market into seven regions:
The West
Southwest
The Middle Atlantic
New England
The South
The Midwest
with sales (volume), revenue (value), market share and growth rate of Raised Access Computer Floor in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast).
United States Raised Access Computer Floor market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Raised Access Computer Floor sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
Kingspan
Haworth
CBI Europe
Polygroup
Jansen
Bathgate Flooring
MERO-TSK
PORCELANOSA
Lenzlinger
Veitchi Flooring
AKDAG S.W.
UNITILE
ASP
Yi-Hui Construction
Changzhou Huatong
Changzhou Huili
Huayi
Maxgrid
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Steel Encapsulated
Calcium Sulphate Board
Aluminum Board
Chipboard Encapsulated
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Server Room
Commercial Office Space
Nonprofit Management
Others
Table of Contents
United States Raised Access Computer Floor Market Report 2017
1 Raised Access Computer Floor Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Raised Access Computer Floor
1.2 Classification of Raised Access Computer Floor by Product Category
1.2.1 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Market Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)
1.2.2 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Market Size (Sales Volume) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Steel Encapsulated
1.2.4 Calcium Sulphate Board
1.2.5 Aluminum Board
1.2.6 Chipboard Encapsulated
1.2.7 Others
1.3 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Market by Application/End Users
1.3.1 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Market Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Server Room
1.3.3 Commercial Office Space
1.3.4 Nonprofit Management
1.3.5 Others
1.4 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Market by Region
1.4.1 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 The West Raised Access Computer Floor Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Southwest Raised Access Computer Floor Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 The Middle Atlantic Raised Access Computer Floor Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 New England Raised Access Computer Floor Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 The South Raised Access Computer Floor Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 The Midwest Raised Access Computer Floor Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 United States Market Size (Value and Volume) of Raised Access Computer Floor (2012-2022)
1.5.1 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
1.5.2 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)
2 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Market Competition by Players/Suppliers
2.1 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.2 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.3 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Average Price by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)
2.4 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.4.1 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Market Concentration Rate
2.4.2 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Players/Suppliers
2.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion in United States Market
2.5 United States Players/Suppliers Raised Access Computer Floor Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
3 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Region (2012-2017)
3.1 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.2 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)
3.3 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Price by Region (2012-2017)
4 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Sales (Volume) and Revenue (Value) by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)
4.1 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Sales and Market Share by Type (Product Category) (2012-2017)
4.2 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)
4.3 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Price by Type (2012-2017)
4.4 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Sales Growth Rate by Type (2012-2017)
5 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Sales (Volume) by Application (2012-2017)
5.1 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Sales and Market Share by Application (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Sales Growth Rate by Application (2012-2017)
5.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities
6 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data
6.1 Kingspan
6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
6.1.2 Raised Access Computer Floor Product Category, Application and Specification
6.1.2.1 Product A
6.1.2.2 Product B
6.1.3 Kingspan Raised Access Computer Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.2 Haworth
6.2.2 Raised Access Computer Floor Product Category, Application and Specification
6.2.2.1 Product A
6.2.2.2 Product B
6.2.3 Haworth Raised Access Computer Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.3 CBI Europe
6.3.2 Raised Access Computer Floor Product Category, Application and Specification
6.3.2.1 Product A
6.3.2.2 Product B
6.3.3 CBI Europe Raised Access Computer Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.4 Polygroup
6.4.2 Raised Access Computer Floor Product Category, Application and Specification
6.4.2.1 Product A
6.4.2.2 Product B
6.4.3 Polygroup Raised Access Computer Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.5 Jansen
6.5.2 Raised Access Computer Floor Product Category, Application and Specification
6.5.2.1 Product A
6.5.2.2 Product B
6.5.3 Jansen Raised Access Computer Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.6 Bathgate Flooring
6.6.2 Raised Access Computer Floor Product Category, Application and Specification
6.6.2.1 Product A
6.6.2.2 Product B
6.6.3 Bathgate Flooring Raised Access Computer Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.7 MERO-TSK
6.7.2 Raised Access Computer Floor Product Category, Application and Specification
6.7.2.1 Product A
6.7.2.2 Product B
6.7.3 MERO-TSK Raised Access Computer Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.8 PORCELANOSA
6.8.2 Raised Access Computer Floor Product Category, Application and Specification
6.8.2.1 Product A
6.8.2.2 Product B
6.8.3 PORCELANOSA Raised Access Computer Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.9 Lenzlinger
6.9.2 Raised Access Computer Floor Product Category, Application and Specification
6.9.2.1 Product A
6.9.2.2 Product B
6.9.3 Lenzlinger Raised Access Computer Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.10 Veitchi Flooring
6.10.2 Raised Access Computer Floor Product Category, Application and Specification
6.10.2.1 Product A
6.10.2.2 Product B
6.10.3 Veitchi Flooring Raised Access Computer Floor Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
6.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview
6.11 AKDAG S.W.
6.12 UNITILE
6.13 ASP
6.14 Yi-Hui Construction
6.15 Changzhou Huatong
6.16 Changzhou Huili
6.17 Huayi
6.18 Maxgrid
7 Raised Access Computer Floor Manufacturing Cost Analysis
7.1 Raised Access Computer Floor Key Raw Materials Analysis
7.1.1 Key Raw Materials
7.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials
7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
7.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials
7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
7.2.1 Raw Materials
7.2.2 Labor Cost
7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Raised Access Computer Floor
8 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
8.1 Raised Access Computer Floor Industrial Chain Analysis
8.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing
8.3 Raw Materials Sources of Raised Access Computer Floor Major Manufacturers in 2016
8.4 Downstream Buyers
9 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
9.1 Marketing Channel
9.1.1 Direct Marketing
9.1.2 Indirect Marketing
9.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend
9.2 Market Positioning
9.2.1 Pricing Strategy
9.2.2 Brand Strategy
9.2.3 Target Client
9.3 Distributors/Traders List
10 Market Effect Factors Analysis
10.1 Technology Progress/Risk
10.1.1 Substitutes Threat
10.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
10.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change
10.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change
11 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Market Size (Value and Volume) Forecast (2017-2022)
11.1 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (2017-2022)
11.2 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Sales Volume Forecast by Type (2017-2022)
11.3 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)
11.4 United States Raised Access Computer Floor Sales Volume Forecast by Region (2017-2022)
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
13 Appendix
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Disclaimer
