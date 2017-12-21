To celebrate the festivity Gurin has reduced the retail price of its Ultra Clean Facial Brush by $6 and made it available for just $12.95.

Festive season has began and everyone wants to sparkle their charm and embrace the occasion. There millions and millions of cosmetic products available in market claiming to do wonders on your skin, however only few them are able to uphold the given promise. Gurin Ultra Clean Facial Brush is a proficient device, designed ingeniously to give you full body professional cleansing system. The device is available on multiple e-commerce platforms and have got tremendous response from the users. The reviews of the product will certainly incline you buy the device immediately. The device is equipped with all the features one would look in their facial massagers and to make the Christmas merriment merrier, Gurin has reduced $6 from retail price and has made it available for $12.95.

The device is completely waterproof and cordless, enabling the user to use the device even while taking bath. As the cleaning system is cordless and battery operated, user does not need to be range bound of the power socket. User can talk or freely walk even while doing the facial massage. Along this device comes four attachments, taking care of your whole body, making it look clean and radiant. These four variants are different types brush to cater different requirements of your body. The attachments are as follows:-

• Facial Sponge: This attachment is soft on your skin, helps you in intense application of your facial creme and serum. It can also be used for even application of your foundation and other base.

• Small Facial Brush: This brush is dedicated for your facial cleansing. It’s micro bristles are designed to clean your delicate facial skin without leaving any harsh impact on it.

• Big Body Brush: It’s designed to clean different parts of your, it’s slightly big in size and proficiently cleanse your skin.

• Pumice Stone: It’s perfect attachment to cleanse all the dead cells from your body and gives it a fresh and radiant appeal.

