Global TV White Space Spectrum Market: Overview

TV white space (TVWS) spectrum refers to unused spectrum or frequencies that lie between the active frequencies of the very high frequency (VHF) and ultra-high frequency (UHF) spectrum. These channels, also called buffer channels, are typically made available for unlicensed use at locations where the frequencies are not being used by any licensed services. Researches have confirmed that these frequencies can be used without causing interferences to the existing spectrum. A large number of technology and telecom providers use this spectrum to provide broadband Internet services.

Introduction of low-power devices and the increasing utilization of TVWS for Internet connectivity to various non-line-of-sight places have led to the fast evolution of the TVWS spectrum market. Coupled with this, recent market developments indicating a host of favorable government regulations to allocate the unused spectrum to private players have offered robust background for the growth of the market.

The report on the global TV white space (TVWS) spectrum market provides a comprehensive insight into current and emerging trends, recent technological advancements, profiles of the key market players, regulatory landscape, and the factors shaping the competitive scenario. The research analysis offers insights sourced from a wide range of primary research and extensive secondary research. The report offers assessment on volumes of aggregated data and information to offer pertinent findings that are indispensable for effective strategy formulation. The study highlights the changes in government regulations that will shape the competitive dynamics in major regions. Recent developments influencing the demand for TVWS spectrum across various end users are assessed in detail.

Global TV White Space Spectrum Market: Key Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The increasing utilization of TVWS spectrum technology for improving the Internet connectivity in rural regions and intensive demand for low-cost broadband connectivity are the key factors driving the growth of the global TV white spectrum market. Coupled with this, extensive initiatives undertaken by various regional governments to de-license the unused spectrum have stimulated the adoption of TVWS spectrum for various applications. Furthermore, spiraling initiatives to adopt communication network worldwide by various public safety organizations, such as the fire department, the police force, and emergency medical teams that respond to accidents and natural disasters have spurred the demand for TVWS spectrum.

Lack of commercial standards for wireless networks and limited regulations for the adoption of the TVWS technology are likely to restrain the growth of the market. However, the recent rise in approval of new network standards by the ISO will lead to the introduction of cutting-edge technologies facilitating the delivery of high-quality broadband internet connectivity and monitoring services in rural communities across the globe. In addition, recent technological breakthroughs in broadband Internet have increased the feasibility of utilizing TVWS spectrum in areas having rugged or forested terrain fuelling the growth of the market. These factors will unlock a number of exciting prospects for market players.

Global TV White Space Spectrum Market: Regional Outlook

North America is a prominent market for TVWS spectrum. The growth of the market is driven by the extensive application of TVWS spectrum technology in various infrastructural facilities. Advancements in IoT and network standards have led to the adoption of TVWS spectrum for better connectivity over large distances where an increased number of people and devices are connected. Africa and South America are anticipated to showcase immense potential for the growth of the TVWS spectrum market. African countries such as Namibia, Mozambique, Ghana, Malawi, South Africa, Tanzania, Botswana, and Kenya have witnessed considerable demand for TVWS spectrum technology for providing emergency public safety operations.

Global TV White Space Spectrum Market: Competitive Landscape

Various manufacturers are launching portable devices that need less power and can be operated at various locations in order to gain a foothold in the global TVWS spectrum market. Leading market players are adopting dynamic spectrum management technologies and making technical advancements to consolidate and expand their market presence in major regions. Major market players operating in the global TVWS spectrum market include ATDI S.A., Adaptrum, Inc., Carlson Wireless Technologies, Inc., Key Bridge LLC, Alphabet Inc., KTS Wireless, MELD Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., Aviacomm Inc., and Spectrum Bridge Inc.

