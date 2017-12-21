“The Latest Research Report Specialty Tape Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2026 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Global Specialty Tape Market: Overview

Specialty tapes include a wide variety of tapes for specific use in industries. Hence, these tapes have enhanced capabilities compared to adhesive tapes. With increasing use in various applications, manufacturers are introducing innovative products. These new specialty tapes are made in order to provide high resistance, clean positioning, and better adhesion. The demand for high-resistance tapes has also increased with the rise in number of applications. Manufacturers are increasingly investing in research and development of high-resistance tapes. Various types of specialty tapes are being developed such as anti-slip tape, fire resistant tap, glow tape, flashing tapes with good resistance to moisture, temperature, and UV, etc.

With advancement in technology, specialty tapes are also being developed with sensors integrated into it. These sensors can help in detecting force, pressure and strain.

Get Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1423716

Global Specialty Tape Market: Scope of Study

The report on the global specialty tape market provides information on the important factors of the specialty tapes market based on present industry scenario, demand, and key business strategies being used by the market players. The report also provides details on factors affecting market growth, including trends, drivers, opportunities, and factors hampering the growth of the market. Analysts have used both primary and secondary research to determine the various factors affecting market growth. The information on the market has been provided using both top-down and bottom-up approaches.

The report also offers SWOT analysis, Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis. The report on specialty tape market also provides a forecast on market size in terms of both US$ Mn and CAGR in the form of a percentage. The report also offers a comprehensive assessment of factors impacting demand in the global specialty tape market. Key developments in the industry including new technology, product, and added features have also been provided in the report. The report also talks about the regulatory scenario in the market across the globe. The data has been obtained with the help of various market participants including service providers, vendors, sellers, distributors, end-users, etc.

Global Specialty Tape Market: Market Segmentation

The global specialty tape market report has been segmented based on the product type, end user, and region. Based on the product type, the report includes woven/non-woven, PVC (Polyvinyl chloride), paper, PP (Polypropylene), foam (incl. acrylic foam), PET (Polyethylene terephthalate), metal, PA (Polyamide), glass cloth, and PE (Polyethylene). Based on the end user, the segment includes automotive, electronics & electricals, white goods, paper/printing, healthcare, hygiene, aerospace & defense, retail/graphic, building & construction, and other end users.

Geographically, the global specialty tapes market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ). The market size and revenue for the forecast period from 2017 to 2026 has been provided in the report for each segment, including country-wise analysis.

View Sample PDF @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1423716/specialty-tape-global-industry-market-research-reports.pdf

Global Specialty Tape Market: Competitive Landscape

Leading market players in the global specialty tape market have been provided along with the detailed analysis of various parameters such as strategies, product portfolio, financial overview, company overview, and new developments. The leading players mentioned in the report are 3M, Henkel Corporation, Nitto Denko Corporation, Tesa SE, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Intertape Polymer Group, LINTEC Corporation, Scapa Group plc, ECHOtape, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Siemens Healthineers, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, and Xinapse Systems Ltd.

Table Of Contents

Chapter 1 Global Specialty Tape Market – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Global Specialty Tape Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Global Specialty Tape Market Taxonomy

2.1.2 Global Specialty Tape Market Definition

2.2 Global Specialty Tape Market Size (‘000 SqM) and Forecast, 2012-2026

2.2.1 Global Specialty Tape Market Y-o-Y Growth

2.3 Global Specialty Tape Market Dynamics

2.4 Value Chain

2.5 Cost Structure

2.6 R&D Spending Per Country

2.7 Raw Material Sourcing Strategy and Analysis

2.8 New (substance) will be banned or restricted. More countries will adopt a chemical regulation

2.9 Specialty Tape Patents Distribution Globally

2.10 Global Specialty Tapes- Porter’s Five Force Analysis

2.11 Product Life Cycle-Global Specialty Tapes

2.12 PESTLE Analysis

2.13 Distributors

2.14 Key Participants Market Presence (Intensity Map) By Region

Send An Enquiry Request @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiry/1423716

Chapter 3 Global Specialty Tape Market Analysis and Forecast 2012-2026

3.1 Global Specialty Tape Market Size and Forecast By Product Type, 2012-2026

3.1.1 Woven/non-woven Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.1.1.1 Revenue (‘000 SqM) Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.1.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.1.2 PVC (Polyvinyl chloride) Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.1.2.1 Revenue (‘000 SqM) Comparison, By Region

3.1.2.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.2.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.1.3 Paper Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.1.3.1 Revenue (‘000 SqM) Comparison, By Region

3.1.3.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.3.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.1.4 PP (Polypropylene) Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.1.4.1 Revenue (‘000 SqM) Comparison, By Region

3.1.4.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.4.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.1.5 Foam (incl. acrylic foam) Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.1.5.1 Revenue (‘000 SqM) Comparison, By Region

3.1.5.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.5.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.1.6 PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.1.6.1 Revenue (‘000 SqM) Comparison, By Region

3.1.6.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.6.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.1.7 Metal Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.1.7.1 Revenue (‘000 SqM) Comparison, By Region

3.1.7.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.7.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.1.8 PA (Polyamide) Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.1.8.1 Revenue (‘000 SqM) Comparison, By Region

3.1.8.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.8.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.1.9 Glass cloth Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.1.9.1 Revenue (‘000 SqM) Comparison, By Region

3.1.9.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.9.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.1.10 PE (Polyethylene). Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.1.10.1 Revenue (‘000 SqM) Comparison, By Region

3.1.10.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.1.10.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.2 Global Specialty Tape Market Size and Forecast By End User, 2012-2026

3.2.1 Automotive Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.2.1.1 Revenue (‘000 SqM) Comparison, By Region

3.2.1.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.2.1.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

3.2.2 Electronics & Electricals Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2026

3.2.2.1 Revenue (‘000 SqM) Comparison, By Region

3.2.2.2 Market Share Comparison, By Region

3.2.2.3 Y-o-Y growth Comparison, By Region

Buy Now This Report From Here @ https://www.researchmoz.com/checkout?rep_id=1423716&licType=S