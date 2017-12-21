Market Scenario

Self-healing materials are the materials which possess the ability of repairing the damages by their own without the interface of any human activities. The damages could be caused with the efflux of time or due to mechanical friction.

The major driver for the growth of the self-healing material market is the ability of the self-healing material to save the costs over the long period of time which would otherwise be required for the repairs of the materials such as constructions, automotive components and others. The self-healing materials help in reducing the maintenance and replacement costs, and is therefore used extensively by the manufacturers or at construction sites. The market is also driven by the extensive use of self-healing cement by the construction sector.

The Self-healing material market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 7 % during the period 2017 to 2023.

Regional Analysis

The North America region is expected to dominate the global power quality equipment market. The increase in the research and development activities for the self-healing materials is leading to the growth of the market in the North America region. Asia-Pacific region is also expected to grow significantly in the self-healing material market owing to the increase in applications of the materials by the automotive and construction industry in the region.

Key Players

The key players of Self-healing material market are Bayer Material Science LLC (U.S.), High Impact Technology LLC (U.S.), Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Michelin (France), Nissan Motor Company Ltd, (Japan), Huntsman Corporation (Texas), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), MacDermid Autotype Ltd. (U.K.) and Autonomic Materials, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Intended Audience

• Distributer & Supplier companies

• End Users

• consultants and Investment bankers

• Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

The report for Self-healing material market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

