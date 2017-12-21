Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) December 20, 2017 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has signed an Americas distribution agreement with Lumentum. Under the terms of the agreement, Future Electronics is authorized to sell Lumentum’s optical transceiver products.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, recognized his team members for their efforts in completing the new distribution agreement in the Americas, which will further expand the company’s huge portfolio of electronic components, products, and supply chain solutions.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with Lumentum,” said Philippe Vauclair, Director of Marketing at Future Electronics. “Lumentum is a leader in the optical transceiver market and their products complement our networking solutions offering.”

“Lumentum is excited about our new distribution agreement with Future Electronics to market and sell our optical transceiver products,” said Chris Pfistner, Vice President, Product Line Management, Datacom, Lumentum. “Future is one the leading distributors of top-tier optical technology solutions and we have been impressed by their field organization and commitment to customer service. We look forward to working with them in the future.”

Future Electronics has built an impressive reputation for nearly 50 years, based on maintaining close business partnerships with suppliers and customers, coupled with the strength of its commercial and technical competencies through all stages of the design-production cycle.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, founded the company in 1968. Future Electronics ranks third in component sales worldwide and is the only component distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

For more information about Future Electronics and access to the world’s largest available-to-sell inventory, including industry-leading products from Lumentum, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as providing differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

