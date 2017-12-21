Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) December 20, 2017 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently announced a new distribution agreement with Socle Technology Corporation, a 100% Foxconn-owned IC ODM and IC Channel company focusing on 8KTV, IoT, and Robotics applications. Their IC ODM capabilities include Silicon IP, SoC design and implementation, and turnkey service.

Founded in 2001, Socle Technology Corporation is one of the world’s leading-edge providers of SoC (System on Chip) design and implementation services. From its headquarters in Hsin-Chu City (Taiwan), Socle serves a wide range of markets from computer and consumer electronics to communications products with customer bases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Socle has branch locations in Taipei, Shanghai, and Shenzhen (China).

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, recognized his team members for their efforts in completing the new distribution agreement, which further expands the company’s broad portfolio of electronic components and products for its global customer base.

Future Electronics has developed an impressive reputation for its commitment to maintain close business partnerships with suppliers and customers, coupled with the strength of its commercial and technical competencies through all stages of the design-production cycle.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, founded the company in 1968. Future Electronics ranks third in component sales worldwide and is the only component distributor with one globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.

For more information about Future Electronics and access to the world’s largest available-to-sell inventory, including industry-leading products from Socle Tech, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as providing differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®.

For more information, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon

Director, Corporate Communications

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)

Fax: 514-630-2671

martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###