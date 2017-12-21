“The Report Global Container Leasing Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Container Leasing

Container lessors purchase containers at competitive prices from container manufacturers and lease it to container fleet management companies, cargo players or shippers, individual goods manufacturers, and other service sector players at a lease rate for a specific lease period or lease term. Most of the lessors in the global container leasing market are involved in both new container leasing and used container leasing.

Technavios analysts forecast the global container leasing market to grow at a CAGR of 16.12% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global container leasing market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Container Leasing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

China COSCO Shipping

Seaco

Textainer

Triton International

Other prominent vendors

Beacon Intermodal Leasing

Blue Sky Intermodal

CAI International

CARU Containers

Magellan Maritime Services

Raffles Lease

SeaCube Container Leasing

Touax Global Container Solutions

UES International (HK) Holdings

Market driver

Rising global container traffic

Market challenge

Fluctuating container disposal rate

Market trend

Consolidation in global container leasing market

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation

Segmentation of global container leasing market by types of container

Global container leasing market by dry containers

Global container leasing market by reefer containers

Global container leasing market by tank containers

Global container leasing market by special containers

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Geographical segmentation of global container leasing market

Container leasing market in APAC

Container leasing market in EMEA

Container leasing market in Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

