Fremont, Calif. — December 20, 2017 — Rahi Systems announced today its partnership with Nlyte Software, a software company focused on the management and optimisation of infrastructure in data centres and colocation facilities.

The Europe based Rahi Systems team has achieved technical and commercial accreditation as part of the European Nlyte Partner Network. Rahi System’s skilled data centre specialists will act as an extension of the Nlyte Software’s brand. Rahi System’s mission is to make its customers more successful through the adoption of the best technology for incorporation into data centres. With Nlyte Software, Rahi Systems adds a proven enterprise data centre infrastructure management solution (DCIM) offering to its portfolio.

Rahi Systems’ customers will be able to plan their future growth with greater efficiency based on informed decisions, using Nlyte Software’s solution. These customers tend to have heterogeneous and complex IT estates and are in need of a complete solution that can scale with their business.

All Rahi Systems’ solutions are built upon the same core tenets: maximised availability, enhanced security, increased efficiency and minimised costs. Its experts are industry veterans who know the challenges that customers face and how data centres can become more efficient by deploying a solution such as Nlyte Software’s.

Marcus Doran, Vice President of Sales & General Manager, Rahi Systems Europe, explained: “The data centre market is undergoing real change. Managers are battling challenges from complexity, cost, and not being able to scale at the pace required. Those who have not embraced DCIM to optimise their infrastructure assets are having to play catch-up to faster operators who are creating more efficient and effective colocation facilities and private data centres. Nlyte’s solutions and services complement our infrastructure management portfolio for data centre solutions.”

Moshe Benjo, Nlyte Software Vice President, Head of Sales, EMEA, said: “Nlyte offers data centre managers the tools to analyse and optimise their infrastructure assets. A proper understanding of the workings of assets operating in the data center is the first step to gaining control of what can become a sprawl as investments grow. Rahi Systems has deep expertise in data centre operations to reverse this trend.”