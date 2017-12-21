The modest increase in export of agricultural crops, increasing trend of organic farming in the country, change in government policies and legal framework along with low use of certified seeds have been the key factors supporting growth in Poland Seed Market.

Poland is one of the major exporters of agricultural crops to the European Union. The seed market in Poland witnessed majority of the demand from winter wheat, spring wheat, winter barley, spring barley, rye, oats, potato and other vegetable. Demand for open pollinated seed was the highest. There is very less use of hybrid seeds in the market owing to strong political opposition. The key growth drivers of the seed market have been the modest increase in exports of agricultural crops to EU countries and increase of organic farming in the country.

The Poland seed market is gradually growing and has a number of new players that are expanding their business into the country. The country has low use of certified seeds and with the government’s programmes and policies to increase awareness, the use of certified seeds is expected to grow steadily and change the dynamics of the market. Organic farming is further expected to boost the vegetable seed market in the country. R&D on various varieties of potato seed will further enhance the overall potato production in the country.

The report titled “Poland Seed Market by Technology Type (Open Pollinated and Hybrid) by crop type (Winter Wheat, Spring Wheat, Winter Barley, Spring Barley, Rye, Oats, Potato, Fruit and Vegetable seed) – Outlook to 2022” by Ken Research suggested a growth at a positive CAGR in revenues in Poland seed market due to increase in organic farming and gradual growth of agricultural crop export to EU in next 5 years till 2022.

