The mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market report provides analysis for the period 2013 – 2023, wherein the period from 2015 to 2023 is the forecast period and 2014 is considered as the base year. The report precisely covers all the major trends and technologies playing a key role in MVNO market growth over the forecast period. It also highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market growth during the said period. The study provides a holistic perspective on MVNO market growth, throughout the above forecast period in terms of revenue (in US$ Bn), across different geographies, which include Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market. Impact analysis of key trends has also been provided for every geographic region in the report, in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the MVNO market, globally. Moreover, the report provides an overview of various strategies of key players in the MVNO market.

The report segments the global MVNO market on the basis of operational model into reseller MVNO, service operator MVNO, and full MVNO. By type, the market has been classified into discount, telecom, migrant, machine-to-machine (M2M), retail, business, media, and roaming. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross segment analysis of the MVNO market and classifies it into various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the MVNO market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive MVNO market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the MVNO market growth.

AT&T Inc., Lycamobile Group, Sprint Corporation, T-Mobile AG, Verizon Communications Inc., CITIC Telecom International Holding Limited, Telefonica S.A., Tracfone Wireless, Inc., Truphone Limited, and Virgin Mobile are some of the major players operating within the global MVNO market, which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

Mobile Virtual Network Operator Market

By Operational Model

Reseller MVNO

Service Operator MVNO

Full-MVNO

By Industry Vertical

Business

Discount

M2M

Media

Migrant

Retail

Roaming

Telecom

By Subscriber

Consumer

Business

By Geography

North America

Europe

Latin America

APAC

Middle East and Africa

Table of Content

1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Snapshot

2.2. Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Revenue, 2013 – 2023 (US$ Mn) and Year-on-Year Growth (%)

3. Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Analysis, 2013 – 2023 (US$ Mn)

3.1. Key Trends Analysis

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Analysis, By Operational Model, 2013 – 2023 (US$ Mn)

3.3.1. Reseller MVNO

3.3.2. Service Operator MVNO

3.3.3. Full MVNO

3.4. Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Analysis, By Type, 2013 – 2023 (US$ Mn)

3.4.1. Business

3.4.2. Discount

3.4.3. M2M

3.4.4. Media

3.4.5. Migrant

3.4.6. Retail

3.4.7. Roaming

3.4.8. Telecom

3.5. Global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Analysis, By Subscriber, 2013-2023(US$ Mn)

3.5.1. Business

3.5.2. Consumer

3.6. Competitive Landscape

3.6.1. Market Positioning of Key Players, 2014

3.6.2. Competitive Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

3.6.3. Recommendations

