Sept 20, 2016 – CA Technologies had acquired BlazeMeter, which enableed CA Technologies to extend its DevOps portfolio. With this acquisition the company can offer a high performance testing with its simplicity, fast-deployment SaaS model, and rapid time-to-value.

April 19, 2016 – Cognizant Technology Solution Corp and Kony Inc. had announced to develop an enterprise mobile applications, mobile app design, and mobile back-end services to enhance business process efficiencies and security. With this Enterprise Mobility Solutions and Digital Transformation, both the companies are strengthening their business by offering best service to various sectors such as banking, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, government, and others.

March 30, 2015 –HP had released multiple software to leverage the power of big data to accelerate mobile app development which will intern improve mobile app development, testing, monitoring and management. With these, the company can easily offer best analytics, security software. and Software-as-a-Service interfaces to their customers.

Major Key Players

The key players in the global mobile application testing market include CA Technologies (U.S.), Cognizant Technology Solution Corp (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Capgemini (France), Infostretch Corporation (U.S.) among others.

Market Highlights

The Global Mobile Application Testing Solution Market is growing with the rapid pace mainly due to the growth of the mobile application testing market are increasing demand for smartphones or tablets. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Mobile Application Testing Solution is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2022).

The Global Mobile Application Testing Solution Market is driven by the adoption of new technologies, changing lifestyle and growing adoption by corporates to protect their mobile application portfolio. Furthermore, Mobile application testing solution provides fast testing solution according to their applications. On the other hand, the increasing demand for interactive testing over automated testing is some of the factors hindering the growth of Mobile Application Testing Solution Market. The Mobile Application Testing Solution market is highly competitive due to the increase in web based applications and Government funding towards secured centrally connected systems.

The increasing competition and the demand for high quality application testing are boosting the market growth of Mobile Application Testing Solution. Moreover, the companies are investing into research and development to come up with new solutions for the consumers. Emerging innovations in mobile the mobile industry are prompting the advancements in mobile applications.

Competitive Analysis

The Market of Mobile Application Testing Solution appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms. Prominent vendors of Mobile Application Testing Solution targeting to invest more in technology and research and development activities to innovate their already existing products. The rising government funding is also expected to motivate key companies to invent new Mobile Application Testing Solution modules that match the changing trends and needs across the globe. These players possess state of art R&D labs and strong sales and distribution network which have helped them to gain leadership position in the market. An ever-increasing emphasis has been observed among Mobile Application Testing Solution Equipment industry marketers on inbound lead generation over branding-oriented efforts.

