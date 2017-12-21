Future Market Insights has recently published an exclusive forecast report on the global market for microbial identification. In the foreseeable future, improvements in techniques adopted by microbiologists for identifying pathogens and examining microbial cultures will factor developments in microbial identification systems. From healthcare to food & beverage, the vital use of microbial identification in applied research projects will continue to boost the growth of the global microbial identification market. By 2022-end, microbial identification systems are pegged to become a global market worth US$ 1.4 billion. During the forecast period, 2017-2022, the global market for microbial identification will be registering a robust growth at 6% CAGR.

The global microbial identification market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, technology, end user and region.

As products, bacterial identification systems will remain sought-after in the global market. Although, by the end of 2022, over US$ 300 million worth of microbial enumeration systems are anticipated to be sold globally.

In 2017, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry will be observed as the largest end-user of microbial identification. The report also anticipates a steady end-use of microbial identification systems in water and environment industry throughout the forecast period. Independent research laboratories, in particular, will record fastest revenue growth from the end-use of microbial identification methods.

Through 2022, food & beverage testing applications are anticipated to reflect moderate growth by registering a CAGR of 4.7%. To the contrary, diagnostic applications of microbial identification will gain fastest traction, and procure more than US$ 350 million revenues in the global market by the end of the forecast period.

The report observed genotypic methods as promising technologies in the global market for microbial identification. Over the forecast period, the adoption of genotypic microbial identification methods is anticipated to increase at a momentum which will be marginally higher compared to phenotypic microbial identification techniques.

The report also reveals that North America will register highest sales of microbial enumeration systems, primarily due to the high reliability of these systems, and their low prices.

Request A Sample of Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5077

Summary of Table of Content:

1. Global Microbial Identification Market – Executive Summary

2. Global Microbial Identification Market Overview

3. Global Microbial Identification Market Analysis and Forecast By Product Type

4. Global Microbial Identification Market Analysis and Forecast By End User

5. Global Microbial Identification Market Analysis and Forecast By Application

6. Global Microbial Identification Market Analysis and Forecast By Technology

7. Global Microbial Identification Market Analysis and Forecast By Region

8. North America Microbial Identification Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

9. Latin America Microbial Identification Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

10. Europe Microbial Identification Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

11. Japan Microbial Identification Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

12. APEJ Microbial Identification Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

13. MEA Microbial Identification Market Analysis and Forecast, By Country, 2012-2022

14. Global Microbial Identification Market Company Share, Competition Landscape and Company Profiles

15. Research Methodology

16. Secondary and Primary Sources

17. Assumptions and Acronyms

18. Disclaimer

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/microbial-identification-market/toc

Contact Us

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): +44(0)20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com