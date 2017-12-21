Market Overview:

The Medical Adhesive is a gluey chemical substance used in the medical devices, equipment, and other components to serve the purpose of adhesion. The Medical Adhesive Market possess some important properties such as greater bonding and permeability to gas and moisture in order to heal the wound. The protuberant factors driving growth of the market include rising ageing population, increasing prevalence of diseases and growing healthcare needs. In addition to this, significantly rising healthcare spending by the emerging economies along with growing national level sentiments to provide quality, efficient and affordable healthcare services is projected to add into the growth factors of the market. The Global Medical Device Market, which is a major consumer of the Medical Adhesives, is growing considerable CAGR of 5% to reach three digit billion dollar figure by the end of this review period.

Competitive Analysis:

Key players operating in the Global Medical Adhesive Market are Ethicon US, LLC (U.S.), Covidien plc (Ireland), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Gem srl (Italy), GluStitch (Canada), Cohera Medical, Inc. (The Netherlands), Chemence (U.K), Baxter (U.S.), and Adhezion Biomedical, LLC (U.S.), among others.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Medical Adhesive Market is segmented on the basis of resin type, technology, application, and region. On the basis of resin type, the market is divided into natural and synthetic. The natural Medical Adhesives includes collagen and fibrin, wherein collagen is gaining popularity among the bio-based Medical Adhesive manufactures due to its easy availability and efficient bonding nature. On the other hand, the synthetic medical adhesives consists of acrylic, epoxy, silicone, polyurethane, and cyanoacrylates.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4941

Based on Technology the market is segmented into water based, hot metal based, and solvent based. Among these technologies, water-based technology is growing at the highest CAGR on account of its distinct properties such as low VOC content, and lower cost as compared to other technologies. Moreover, the water based medical adhesives can withstand a wide temperature range to propel the demand for the product in the coming years.

On the Basis of Application, the Global Medical Adhesive Market is market is divided into dental, medical device & equipment, tissue bonding, wound closure, fixation tape, and others. The use of medical adhesive is holding substantial share of the market in dental applications for restorative and for dental appliance fabrication, which are by dental practitioners in small unit dose dispensers and, due to the widespread use of fluoride treatments for recent generations.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the Global Medical Adhesive Market is segmented into five key regions: Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among these regions, Asia Pacific is growing at the highest CAGR, and holding more than 30% share of the global medical adhesive market. The growth of the market in this region is mainly driven by the steady rise in government spending on healthcare sector mingled with updating healthcare infrastructure. North America is the second most substantial medical adhesive market across the globe, wherein growth of the market is primarily favored by the increasing demand of portable medical devices and well-established manufacturer base, along with continuous innovation in medical sector. Europe is another important region in the global medical adhesive market after North America. This is attributed to the stringent regulatory measure undertaken by the government agencies such as Child Resistive Packaging (CRP), which mandates the drug manufactures to pack the products in resistive package. Other regions in the Global Medical Adhesive Market are the Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Among them, the market for Medical Adhesive in Latin America is estimated to grow at a considerable CAGR owing to pacifying economic and political scenario. The Middle East & Africa hold a least share of the Global Medical Adhesive Market, which is expected to witness a significant changes in coming years.

Access Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/medical-adhesives-market-4941

Key Points from Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope of the Report

3 Market Research Methodology

4 Market Landscape

5 Industry Overview of Global Medical Adhesive Market

6 Market Trends

7. Global Medical Adhesive Market by Resin Type

8. Global Medical Adhesive Market by Technology

9. Global Medical Adhesive Market by Application

10. Global Medical Adhesive Market by Region

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Ethicon US, LLC

12.1.1 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.1.3 Financial Updates

12.1.4 Key Developments

12.2 Covidien Plc

12.2.1 Company Overview

12.2.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.2.3 Financial Updates

12.2.4 Key Developments

12.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG

12.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.3.3 Financial Updates

12.3.4 Key Developments

12.4 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

12.4.1 Company Overview

12.4.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.4.3 Financial Updates

12.4.4 Key Developments

12.5 Gem Srl

12.5.1 Company Overview

12.5.2 Product/Business Segment Overview

12.5.3 Financial Updates

12.5.4 Key Developments

13. Conclusion

Make an Enquiry before buying @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4941

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com