Jaipur, 21 December – LinuxWorld has been offering Summer Internship for B.E and B.Tech students since many years now. Keeping the legacy forward, the company announces plans for its upcoming sessions to be held in its Jaipur campus from 2018. This year’s training, sources say, is going to be more interesting; with a branch of new features added.

LinuxWorld – one of India’s leading organizations dedicated to Open Source technologies and Linux promotion – has helped students across the country develop recession-proof careers through excellent job-focused training in latest technologies. Other than this, the company helps corporate with consultancy and in-house training solutions to empower their existing workforce and resources with the knowledge of technologies that matter. Keeping the legacy of imparting value-oriented and useful learning culture, LinuxWorld has announced its plans to resume Summer Internship for the year 2018 in its Jaipur campus.

“This year’s Internship is not going to be big. It’s going to be bigger. A host of new technologies have been added, including Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Big Data Hadoop, Spark, Cassandra, Elastic Search, Cloud Computing, Docker, Splunk, Ansible, Kubernetes, AWS, Python, RedHat Linux, IoT to name a few. The core idea that a shape the very foundation of this year’s training is addition of advanced technologies that are changing our lives, and are going to shape tomorrow’s world,” says Preeti Chandak, HR & Operations Manager with LinuxWorld.

“We are increasingly joining a broader, massive information revolution in which we will be mutually connected socially in a giant global village, self-driving cars will minimize human efforts, connected smart cities will exchange information for advanced infrastructure management, and machines will mimic human brain and influence human decision largely in an entirely new dimension. So, we need to train today’s students for the challenges that might crop up tomorrow. The 2018 Summer Internship will equip them with a host of most advanced technologies and some traditional ones – so that we help them build careers, jobs,” continues Preeti Chandak.

The training session, like every year, will have a host of benefits; including

• Project Certificate from LinuxWorld Informatics Pvt Ltd

• 15+ years of experience mentors

• Training Certificate from LinuxWorld Informatics Pvt ltd

• Participation Certificate from RedHat* (On selected Project)

• Life Time Support

• 24 x 7 Lab Facility

• Comprehensive Study Material for reference

• Resources / Tools

• Practical Exposure by getting hands-on experience at our well-equipped labs and Real Time Use Cases.