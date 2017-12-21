“The Report Global Bioadhesives Market for Packaging Applications 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Bioadhesives for Packaging Applications

Bioadhesives are natural polymeric substances that are formed synthetically from biological monomers such as sugars. The primary composition of bioadhesives includes raw materials such as proteins and carbohydrates, of which gelatin and starch are general-purpose adhesives. It is majorly used in end-user applications such as in paper and packaging application, construction sector and wood and furniture industry.

Technavios analysts forecast the global bioadhesives market for packaging applications to grow at a CAGR of 13.67% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global bioadhesives market for packaging applications for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Bioadhesives Market for Packaging Applications 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Danimer Scientific

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

Ingredion

The Dow Chemical Company

Other prominent vendors

Arkema

Bioadhesive Alliance

Materialize.X

Paramelt

Scion (New Zealand Forest Research Institute)

TOTAL Group

Yparex

Market driver

Favorable policies by government regulatory bodies

Market challenge

Low shelf life of bioadhesives

Market trend

Increasing opportunities for bioadhesives in packaging

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Global bioadhesives market for packaging

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product type

Global bioadhesives market for packaging by product type

Global plant-based bioadhesives market for packaging

Global animal-based bioadhesives market for packaging

PART 07: Market segmentation by application

Global bioadhesives market for packaging by application

Global bioadhesives market for flexible packaging

Global bioadhesives market for corrugated packaging

Global bioadhesives market for folding packaging

Global bioadhesives market for labeling

Global bioadhesives market for other packaging applications

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

Global bioadhesives market for packaging by geography

Bioadhesives market for packaging in Europe

Bioadhesives market for packaging in North America

Bioadhesives market for packaging in APAC

Bioadhesives market for packaging in ROW

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: Market trends

