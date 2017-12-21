“The Report Global Paraffin Wax Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Paraffin Wax

Wax is an organic compound with water resistance and malleability. It is soft under normal temperature and turns into a liquid with low viscosity when heated. The chemical nature of the compound is complex. It is used in various industries such as candles, packaging, rubber, cosmetics, and adhesives. Paraffin wax is a petroleum derivative and contains a mixture of different hydrocarbons, especially solid alkanes. Liquid paraffin is used in cosmetics and medicines. It is unreactive like all other alkanes.

Technavios analysts forecast the global paraffin wax market to grow at a CAGR of 3.93% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global paraffin wax market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

Europe

ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Paraffin Wax Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

ExxonMobil

China Petrochemical Corporation

PetroChina International

SASOL

Shell International

Other prominent vendors

AromaChimie

Blended Waxes

Calumet Specialty Products Partners

CEPSA

CHEMACT(LIAONING) PETROCHEMICALS

Ergon

Fushun NingYuan Peterochemicals

H&R Group

Indian Oil Corporation

International Group

JSC MINERAL WAX PLANT

Marcus Oil & Chemical

Nippon Seiro

PersiaParaffin

Petrobras

Market driver

Increasing market growth

Market challenge

Shifting demand for natural wax

Market trend

Use of paraffin wax in tarpaulin

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

Overview: Global paraffin wax market by application

Global paraffin wax market for candle segment

Global paraffin wax market for packaging segment

Global paraffin wax market for board sizing segment

Global paraffin wax market for rubber segment

Global paraffin wax market for hotmelts segment

Global paraffin wax market for cosmetics segment

Global paraffin wax market for others segment

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Overview: Global paraffin wax market by geography

Paraffin wax market in APAC

Paraffin wax market in Americas

Paraffin wax market in Europe

Paraffin wax market in ROW

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

