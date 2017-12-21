“The Report Global Paraffin Wax Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”
About Paraffin Wax
Wax is an organic compound with water resistance and malleability. It is soft under normal temperature and turns into a liquid with low viscosity when heated. The chemical nature of the compound is complex. It is used in various industries such as candles, packaging, rubber, cosmetics, and adhesives. Paraffin wax is a petroleum derivative and contains a mixture of different hydrocarbons, especially solid alkanes. Liquid paraffin is used in cosmetics and medicines. It is unreactive like all other alkanes.
Technavios analysts forecast the global paraffin wax market to grow at a CAGR of 3.93% during the period 2017-2021.
View Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/reports/1326169/global-paraffin-wax-market-research-reports
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global paraffin wax market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
Europe
ROW
Technavio’s report, Global Paraffin Wax Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
ExxonMobil
China Petrochemical Corporation
PetroChina International
SASOL
Shell International
Get Sample Copy Of This Report @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/1326169
Other prominent vendors
AromaChimie
Blended Waxes
Calumet Specialty Products Partners
CEPSA
CHEMACT(LIAONING) PETROCHEMICALS
Ergon
Fushun NingYuan Peterochemicals
H&R Group
Indian Oil Corporation
International Group
JSC MINERAL WAX PLANT
Marcus Oil & Chemical
Nippon Seiro
PersiaParaffin
Petrobras
Market driver
Increasing market growth
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
Shifting demand for natural wax
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
Use of paraffin wax in tarpaulin
For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Send An Enquiry Request @
https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiry/1326169
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
Overview: Global paraffin wax market by application
Global paraffin wax market for candle segment
Global paraffin wax market for packaging segment
Global paraffin wax market for board sizing segment
Global paraffin wax market for rubber segment
Global paraffin wax market for hotmelts segment
Global paraffin wax market for cosmetics segment
Global paraffin wax market for others segment
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Overview: Global paraffin wax market by geography
Paraffin wax market in APAC
Paraffin wax market in Americas
Paraffin wax market in Europe
Paraffin wax market in ROW
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiketa
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/
E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz
Recent Comments