About Fine Arts Logistics
Fine arts logistics includes transportation, packaging, storage, and import clearance of fine arts collectibles, such as arts, paintings, antiques, and sculptures. All artworks are stored in specialized humidity and temperature controlled warehouses, which are equipped with security web-enabled cameras and closed-circuit televisions. The total sales of the global fine arts logistics market accounted for more than $50 billion in 2016. The sales revenue of the global fine arts market was mainly contributed by art dealers, auction houses, galleries, and museums.
Technavios analysts forecast the global fine arts logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 3.17% during the period 2017-2021.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fine arts logistics market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
Americas
APAC
EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Fine Arts Logistics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
Agility
DHL
DB Schenker
KUEHNE + NAGEL
Rhenus Logistics
Other prominent vendors
DMS Global Event Logistics
SITE EVENT LOGISTICS
Chaucer Logistics Group
SOS Global Express
EFI Logistics
Charles Kendall
ACME Global Logistics
Senator International
Market driver
Increasing e-commerce fine arts sales
Market challenge
High operational cost and competitive pricing
Market trend
Increasing fine arts auction house sales worldwide
Table of Contents
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user type
Global fine arts logistics market by type of end-user
Global fine arts logistics market by art dealers and galleries
Global fine arts logistics market by auction houses
Global fine arts logistics market by museum and art fair
Global fine arts logistics market by others
PART 07: Geographical segmentation
Global Fine arts logistics market by geography
Fine arts logistics market in Americas
Fine arts logistics market in EMEA
Fine arts logistics market in APAC
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 10: Market trends
Increasing fine arts auction house sales worldwide
