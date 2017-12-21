“The Report Global Pallet Covers Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Pallet Covers

Pallet covers are a special type of protective packaging used to protect packaged products from dust, dirt, and external environmental conditions. Pallet covers prevent scattering during the transportation of goods as they provide unitization. Advanced bio-degradable protective materials are developing in the market to replace the traditional, nondegradable materials like polyethylene and EVOH. To reduce the landfill and bring environmental sustainability in their product outcome, many companies are shifting their focus toward eco-friendly packaging.

Technavios analysts forecast the global pallet covers market to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global pallet covers market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Pallet Covers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

DuPont

Eceplast

Insulated Products Corporation

Orion Plastics

Protek Cargo

Other prominent vendors

Flexpak

Image Plastics & Packaging

International Plastics

Pallet Wrapz

Peakfresh

Polar Tech Industries

PolyPak America

PowerPlastics Pool Covers

Syntex Industries

Uline

Market driver

Growth in demand for pallets

Market driver

Growth in demand for pallets

Market challenge

Volatile raw material prices

Market challenge

Volatile raw material prices

Market trend

Innovations in pallet covers

Market trend

Innovations in pallet covers

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

Market overview

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

Global pallet covers market by end-user

Global pallet covers market in pharmaceutical industry

Global pallet covers market in food industry

Global pallet covers market in chemical industry

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Global pallet covers market by geography

Pallet covers market in APAC

Pallet covers market in Americas

Pallet covers market in EMEA

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

