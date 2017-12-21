“The Report Global Laser Marking Equipment Market 2017-2021 provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

About Laser Marking Equipment

Laser marking process refers to the marking and labeling of various workpieces and materials using a laser beam. Laser marking can be divided into various processes, including annealing, staining, foaming, removing, and engraving. The laser marking equipment market has been segmented based on the type of product: fiber laser marking equipment, CO laser marking equipment, and solid-state laser marking equipment. The market is dominated by fiber laser marking equipment due to its operational accuracy over other types of laser marking equipment.

Technavios analysts forecast the global laser marking equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global laser marking equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers new installations, shipments, sales, volume, and value.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Laser Marking Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

Coherent

IPG Photonics

TRUMPF

Other prominent vendors

Beamer Laser Marking Systems

Beijing Kaitian Tech

COUTH

Epilog Laser

eurolaser

FOBA

Gravotech Marking

Hans YueMing Laser

Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group

KEYENCE CORPORATION

LaserStar Technologies

MECCO

Photoscribe Technologies

RMI Laser

Senfeng CNC & Laser Technology

Telesis Technologies

Trotec Laser

TYKMA Electrox

Universal Laser Systems

Videojet Technologies

Vytek Laser Systems

Wuhan HGLaser Engineering

Market driver

Rise in automation

Market challenge

Growing need for after-sales services

Market trend

Increasing number of M&A

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

Market outline

Functions and benefits of laser marking technology

PART 05: Market landscape

Market size and forecast

Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

Market overview

Global fiber laser marking equipment market

Global CO laser marking equipment market

Global solid-state laser marking equipment market

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

Market overview

Laser marking equipment market in APAC

Laser marking equipment market in EMEA

Laser marking equipment market in Americas

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: Market trends

Increasing number of M&A

